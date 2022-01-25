There will be no new trial for “El Chapo” Guzmán, court denies his appeal in New York – NBC New York (47)

NEW YORK – The Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled on Tuesday that there are not sufficient reasons to carry out a new trial against drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

Judge Brian Cogan “conducted the three-month trial with diligence and fairness, having issued a series of meticulously drafted pre-trial rules,” the federal appeals court said in its ruling.

The 64-year-old capo was sentenced in a New York federal court in 2019 to life in prison on charges related to drug trafficking as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, and is currently serving his sentence in a maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado.

Guzmán’s lawyers had requested that his sentence be annulled and that a new trial be given.

“El Chapo” can still try to appeal his case with the Supreme Court of Justice.

THE ARGUMENTS OF HIS DEFENSE

In October 2021, the Mexican capo’s lawyers argued in their appeal that the days that Guzmán spent in isolation prior to his trial generated a “cognitive impairment” that made the defendant unable to participate “fully” in his defense.

In addition, the legal team of “El Chapo” assured that much of the evidence presented in the original trial was invalid. They also cited reports that before convicting him, some jurors accessed media reports of sexual abuse allegations that were excluded from the trial.

The Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, meanwhile, said the “Vice” magazine article the defense cited for its appeal contained false information.

The sentence was less than what the government had recommended.

According to the appeal, “Guzmán’s prosecution was tainted by both governmental and judicial excesses and overreach, unnecessary resources if he were really a kingpin of kingpins as his opponents insisted.”

In its decision on Tuesday, the appeals court considered that the accusations that appeared in Vice do not call into question the impartiality of the jurors and defended that there is no justification for repeating the trial.

“Guzmán argues that the article shows that the jury lied to the court, which, he argues, is a structural error. We disagree. None of the allegations in the Vice News article show that any member of the jury was not impartial. , that he had prejudices against Guzmán or that he was not fit to serve”, indicates the text of more than 40 pages.

At trial in July 2019, Guzmán’s lawyers argued that he served as a scapegoat for other drug traffickers who knew how to bribe Mexican politicians and police chiefs to protect them.