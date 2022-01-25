these photos illustrate the progress of the nuclear fusion reactor

If all goes according to plan, ITER will start testing with plasma in 2025. The assembly of the nuclear fusion reactor that is being built in Cadarache, a town in the south of France, will still take a little over three years, but has already faced the final stretch.

And it is that the organization that directs this project assures that has already completed 75.6% of the tasks that need to be undertaken before commissioning the reactor and starting the plasma tests.

If all goes according to plan, in 2040 ITER will demonstrate the energy profitability of nuclear fusion

That figure also accounts for the time you have spent on the design and manufacture of the components of the nuclear fusion reactor, as well as the years required for the construction and refurbishment of the buildings in which the tests are to be carried out (work began in 2010).

In any case, the important thing is that if nothing goes wrong along the way in 2025 the reactor will start up and the most important phase of this project will start.

The calendar defined by EUROfusion, which is the international consortium that supports and finances ITER, contains other dates that are worth not overlooking in order to form a precise idea about the magnitude of this project.

In 2028, low-power tests with hydrogen and helium will start. In 2032, the high-power tests with these same gases will begin, and three years later, in 2035, the high-power tests will begin. with deuterium and tritium.

And, finally, if the tests with these two isotopes of hydrogen go well, in 2040 ITER should demonstrate energy profitability of nuclear fusion. There is no doubt that we have almost two decades ahead of us during which this ambitious project should bring us much joy.

After all, nuclear fusion aspires to play a leading role in the adoption of a sustainable energy model that respects the environment, which, if everything goes according to plan, will arrive during the 60’s.

ITER, in pictures: this is how the construction of the nuclear fusion reactor is going

This is, without a doubt, one of the engineering works more complex that the human being has faced up to now. Somehow its figures reflect the magnitude of this project, so reviewing them before getting into the flour can help us understand what we are talking about.

When finished, the reactor will weigh 23,000 tons; the radius of the section in which the plasma will be confined will measure 6.2 meters, and the vacuum chamber that will contain the fuel at more than 150 million degrees Celsius will have a volume of 840 m³. Everything in ITER is colossal.

The photograph that we publish below these lines was taken on January 17, and in it we can see most of the components of the reactor scattered around the building that will house it as if it were a real puzzle.

Some of the objects we can see are not sections of the reactor; They are part of the machinery that is necessary to use during their assembly because, as we can guess, handling the most voluminous and heavy parts is very delicate because it is crucial do not compromise security of no operator.





In the following photograph we can see the cabin in which the nuclear fusion reactor is being installed, although it does not reflect its current state because it was taken in mid-December 2020. Currently, as we will see later, they are about to be installed. be installed various sections of the reactor.

The spherical shape of this receptacle conforms to the donut geometry of the reactor tokamak in which the nuclear fusion reaction will take place. When its assembly is finished this will be the largest machine of this type built by the human being, although it will probably be surpassed by DEMO, which will be the test reactor that will succeed it.





The cylindrical object that we can see in the following photograph is the top of the cryostat, which is a huge 29 x 29 meter stainless steel chamber that weighs 3,850 tons and has a volume of 16,000 m³. You have the responsibility to provide high vacuum necessary for the conditions required for the fusion of the deuterium and tritium nuclei that make up the high-temperature plasma to occur inside the chamber.

The cryostat is responsible for providing the high vacuum necessary for the conditions required for the fusion of deuterium and tritium nuclei to occur.

The cryostat is also responsible for preserve ultracold environment necessary for the superconducting magnets to carry out their work. This photograph was taken in late December 2020, so this section of the cryostat was still outside the reactor building and carefully protected from the elements inside its protective cover.





The gigantic tube that we can see in the following photograph is a tool used in the assembly of the reactor. Inside there is a ladder that allows operators access the different levels of the vacuum chamber for the purpose of carrying out the installation and fixing of all sections of this element of the reactor.

At the heart of the ‘tokamak’ reactor will be housed a very powerful superconducting magnet which, among other tasks, contributes to heating and stabilizing the plasma

Right in the center of tokamak, in the hole of the donut, the heart of its complex magnetic motor will be placed. This component is a very powerful superconducting magnet that is responsible for inducing in the plasma a huge electric current. In addition, this solenoid optimizes the shape of the plasma, stabilizes it and heats it thanks to a mechanism known as the Joule effect.





This is about donuts. The component that we can see in the following photograph is shaped like a giant donut, and it is a huge poloidal field coil. We do not need to delve into the most complex details of this element, but we are interested in knowing that this is one of the coils that is responsible for generating the magnetic field that is responsible for confining the plasma.

The superconducting coils have the task of confining and contributing to the stabilization of the plasma

The superconducting coils that the reactor will use also have the task of acting on the geometry of the magnetic field, so they play a leading role in preventing the plasma at a very high temperature come into direct contact with the walls of the vacuum chamber. And, just like the solenoid we just talked about, they also help stabilize this extremely hot gas.

When the reactor starts up, it will be necessary to cool them down to 5 kelvin using supercritical helium. In fact, before installing them in place, ITER operators subject them to a thermal stress test by placing them in a cryogenic chamber and cooling them up to 80 Kelvin (which is equivalent to -193.15 degrees Celsius). The three successive heating and cooling cycles to which each coil is subjected last for a whole month.





The following photograph was taken just a few days ago, on January 19. In it we can see how several workers are assembling the second section of the vacuum chamber of the reactor (the first one is already prepared to take its place).

In the left margin of this photo we can see a panel of a yellowish tone that also has a considerable size. Is he heat shield which is responsible for lining the vacuum chamber to protect its walls from the extremely intense heat to which the plasma is subjected so that the fusion of the deuterium and tritium nuclei takes place.





Manipulating each of the sections of the vacuum chamber to assemble them, and then placing them in place inside the cavity that the reactor will occupy, requires a delicate and complex process. The following photograph shows the same piece in which we have investigated in the previous image, but seen from below. Each of these sections of the vacuum chamber weighs 440 tons.





The last photograph in which we suggest that we stop for a moment shows in the foreground the section of the vacuum chamber in which the operators are working at the moment. The angle from which we observe it allows us to see its interior, which will be protected by the thermal shield that we have seen in the previous photograph. Interestingly, just in the background we can also see the first section of the vacuum chamber that has been assembled.





