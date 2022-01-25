They attack the singer “El Tesoro de Sinaloa”

Valentín Elizalde and Alberto Cervantes from the group Explosión are some of the artists who have dedicated their lyrics to the corrido singer.

On the afternoon of Saturday, January 22, an armed attack was reported against the singer Gabriel Soto, Gastelum, 54 years old, artistically known as “El Tesoro de Sinaloa”, whose body was found with several bullet wounds in a workshop “yonke” type mechanic located on Boulevard Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, La Mesa delegation.

Authorities and Red Cross personnel arrived at the site called Yonke El Socio, to provide medical attention to the singer, who had a jaw injury, after stabilizing him they transferred him to a hospital.



Previously the artist had already been the target of attacks, which have been recounted through different corridos performed by Valentín Elizalde and Alberto Cervantes from the group Explosión Norteña, highlighting in his lyrics some colonies, towns and municipalities where the singer walked, as well as the attacks to which it has survived so far.

“Three times I have been saved from a certain death, with pure goat’s horn they have shot me close, 118 bullets and God takes them away from me,” says one of the corridos dedicated to “El Tesoro de Sinaloa”, which until now has been You know he is hospitalized and delicate.

According to witnesses, the victim was attacked by a robustly built subject. No arrests have been reported at this time.

