They capture presenter Alfredo Adame in the middle of a fight on public roads

The Mexican presenter Alfredo Adame stars in a fight on public roads, as shown by several videos circulating on social networks, in which the driver is seen getting out of his car to face a woman and a man.

In one of the videos, Adame appears with his shirt unbuttoned and demanding that a woman return her cell phone; after several attempts, Adame falls to the floor without being able to retrieve the phone from him.

So far the reason for the fight is unknown.

Last minute! Images are filtered where you see #AlfredoAdame involved in a traffic fight demanding that his cell phone be returned to him. In another video, it can be seen that Alfredo got out and started hitting the other people’s car. Via @javierpoza pic.twitter.com/NuwnFMmkOe – JavierPozaInforma (@pozainforma)

January 25, 2022




