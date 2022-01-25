They capture presenter Alfredo Adame in the middle of a fight on public roads

The Mexican presenter Alfredo Adame stars in a fight on public roads, as shown by several videos circulating on social networks, in which the driver is seen getting out of his car to face a woman and a man.

In one of the videos, Adame appears with his shirt unbuttoned and demanding that a woman return her cell phone; after several attempts, Adame falls to the floor without being able to retrieve the phone from him.

So far the reason for the fight is unknown.



