They compared Vanessa Claudio with Lyn May and she answers them

Puerto Rican presenter Vanessa Claudio was criticized on social networks when she returned to her native country to present the TV Azteca program, Al Extremo. However, she surprised her fans when she appeared with aesthetic touches that made her followers compare her to the star of Asian roots, Lyn May.

“How her beautiful face is deformed, she is looking like Lyn May”, “Vane!!! Your face, what happened to it? Always so pretty… Please don’t fall into excesses. You do not need them”, “Everything has already been botoxed”, commented some of the users on digital platforms about their physical appearance.

Although she had not commented on the matter, the new driver assured that the swelling of her face was due to the plane trip and the food she had consumed in the previous days. “I was super swollen, I had just arrived from a trip, even my mom told me, she said: ‘Vanessa, you left here yesterday and you weren’t like this’ and I don’t know what it was, if the lack of sleep, the trip, had traveled to Ecuador, Colombia, just arrived in Mexico, I was super tired or the light. I do listen to them (negative comments) and it’s not that it affects me, it doesn’t affect me at all, if they have so many doubts, then the day I do it I’ll say normal, the treatments, yes, collagen and things like that, but nothing extreme”, the Puerto Rican explained.

“And also, I’ll confess, I’m a little plumper at Christmas, I’ve always been very populous, so when you get fat, the first thing that gets fat is my face. I’m on a diet, I’m going to share my procedure with you and be patient, because people love to criticize as if they don’t get fat at Christmas, “said the television star to his detractors on social networks.

We must not forget that Vanessa Claudio began her career as a model participating in the 2006 Miss Intercontinental pageant in the Bahamas, but then moved to Mexico where she began to venture into the world of soap operas and made her debut in ‘Pantera’. After that, she has participated as an entertainer in other Mexican television programs where she has acted as a reporter, presenter and entertainer.