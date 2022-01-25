They denounce 15-minute medical exams

An exam to certify the psychophysical aptitude of the staff takes at least an hour and a half, according to specialists

Aeronautical technical personnel denounced the application of 15-minute “express” psychophysical exams in private clinics around the countrybeing that a medical examination carried out in order to determine if a person is fit to fly includes a series of tests that, At a minimum, they would take an hour and a half to complete.

For 3,000 pesos, the City Medical Clinic, located in Culiacán, Sinaloa, openly promotes its comprehensive psychophysical medical examination services in “less than an hour”, too short a period of time, according to doctors with knowledge of the matter.

Various testimonies of pilots and controllers interviewed by this means assured that the doctor Adrián Carmona Huerta, authorized by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SICT), did not perform any type of examination, or testhe limited himself to asking if they felt well and issued the ruling.

Specialists who requested to remain anonymous, stated that a medical examination of these characteristics cannot be carried out in less than an hour because various tests are carried out, such as audiometry, electrocardiogram, eye exam and psychometric evaluationamong other.

In addition to the tests, you have to add the time corresponding to filling in the patient data in the system of the General Directorate of Protection and Preventive Medicine in Transport (DGPMPT), which is usually complicated, said an expert. Just capturing the test results can take up to 25 minutesassured.

“Me I don’t understand how they can take an exam in less than an hourunless they falsify data”, he said.

For their part, two pilots commented to this medium that during the last time they carried out their psychophysical evaluation, the process lasted approximately three hours in each case.

The authorized third party program was eliminated after Ricardo Neri Vela, former director of Preventive Medicine, carried out an audit in which he claimed to have found multiple evidence of bad practices, in addition to the discovery of a network of corruption by authorities, and in 2021, the SICT decided to temporarily reopen the program meanwhile, the capacity of the Preventive Transport Medicine medical units is reinforced.

Reform permit regulations

On January 22, reforms to the Regulations for the Issuance of Permits, Licenses and Capacity Certificates of Aeronautical Technical Personnel came into force, carried out in the framework of the efforts of the authorities to regain category 1 air safety in front of the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States.

According to Francisco McGregor, an advisory pilot, instructor and evaluator with more than 14 years of experience, these changes have no depthbut they are limited to changing some terms, and assured, that It is not something that is going to impact the processes to which AFAC is committed.