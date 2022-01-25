They denounce Universal Studios for removing scenes from a movie in which Ana de Armas acted

The Cuban Ana de Armas is once again in the news in the world of cinema, but this time not for appearing in a new film, but for being eliminated from Yesterday, a 2019 musical from which the scenes where the actress appears were deleted, although she appears in the trailer.

Two fans of his have filed a lawsuit against Universal Studios after they removed scenes from the film where de Armas appeared.

Conor Woulfe, 38, of Maryland, and Peter Michael Rosza, 44, of San Diego, California, United States, filed the federal class action lawsuit on January 21 alleging they were tricked into renting the film at a price of 3.99 dollars in Amazon Prime Video, before discovering that the Cuban was not in the final version of Yesterday, reports Variety magazine.

The lawsuit accuses the studio of using false advertising and claims compensation of at least $5 million for affected consumers. It further establishes that since viewers or consumers were promised a movie with Ana de Armas in the film’s trailer, they were not provided any value for their rental or purchase.

Ana de Armas: “In Hollywood? I have everything to do!”

Yesterday follows Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), an aspiring musician who after a massive worldwide blackout becomes a globally famous artist because he is the only person alive who remembers the Beatles and performs the songs of the famous English band to acquire his fame.

Ana de Armas was chosen one of the most influential people last year according to the version of Forbes magazine for Spain, thanks to her popularity from her most recent Hollywood appearance in the James Bond movie no time to die.

Among the proposals in which the actress should appear in the future is Blonde, where she will play actress Marilyn Monroe, the thriller psychological deep water, under the direction of Adrian Lyne, and The Gray Man, the latest action production from the Russo brothers.