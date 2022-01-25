They reveal whether or not Jerami Grant wants to play alongside LeBron and Davis in Lakers

The top figure of the Detroit Pistons has been in the spotlight in recent weeks as a result of rumors about a possible trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers must, however, improve its situation in the current season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) if you want to qualify for the Playoffs. Lebron James he knows it and therefore he prints everything he can on the stave.

However, his companions do not finish finding their way. One of the best versions of jersey 6 of the Los Angeles quintet is evident on the courts, and unfortunately the team can’t get the most out of it possible.

Given all this situation, much has been said about a possible trade between Detroit Pistons and Lakers The star involved? Jerami Grant. However, a recent report revealed whether or not the player wants to be part of this new ‘Big-3’.

Jerami Grant exposed

Eric Pincus, a writer for Bleacher Report, revealed a big detail that could completely change the possible trade between the Lakers and Pistons for Jerami Grant, causing the Angelenos to look in another direction.

“He (Grant) doesn’t want to play a tertiary role behind LeBron and Anthony Davis. The Lakers would have to spend a lot of (extension) money on him as well.” Pincus said via The NBA Charts podcast.