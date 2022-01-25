They reveal whether or not Jerami Grant wants to play alongside LeBron and Davis in Lakers

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 22 Views

NBA

The top figure of the Detroit Pistons has been in the spotlight in recent weeks as a result of rumors about a possible trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Ronald Ortega

For Ronald Ortega

LeBron James and Jerami Grant
© Harry How | Getty ImagesLeBron James and Jerami Grant
Ronald Ortega

Los Angeles Lakers must, however, improve its situation in the current season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) if you want to qualify for the Playoffs. Lebron James he knows it and therefore he prints everything he can on the stave.

However, his companions do not finish finding their way. One of the best versions of jersey 6 of the Los Angeles quintet is evident on the courts, and unfortunately the team can’t get the most out of it possible.

Given all this situation, much has been said about a possible trade between Detroit Pistons and Lakers The star involved? Jerami Grant. However, a recent report revealed whether or not the player wants to be part of this new ‘Big-3’.

Jerami Grant exposed

Eric Pincus, a writer for Bleacher Report, revealed a big detail that could completely change the possible trade between the Lakers and Pistons for Jerami Grant, causing the Angelenos to look in another direction.

“He (Grant) doesn’t want to play a tertiary role behind LeBron and Anthony Davis. The Lakers would have to spend a lot of (extension) money on him as well.” Pincus said via The NBA Charts podcast.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Funes Mori: I am not the solution for Tri to reach the fifth game

Although he works to earn a place in the Mexican team who seeks to reach …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved