This has been the preparation of the selection in the United States

The El Salvador national team is still preparing for his next commitment and this Monday he traveled to Columbus, Ohio, to play his octagonal match against U.S, being the first duel of the January window of the World Cup qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

The meeting is scheduled for this Thursday, January 27 at Lower.com Field at 6:00 p.m., Salvadoran time.

The team led by Hugo Pérez was in Indianapolis, in a preparation camp where the group had been training since January 20, carrying out six work sessions, including a friendly against the Indy Eleven of the USL.

Mario González, Kevin Carabantes, Eduardo Vigil, Bryan Tamacas, Roberto Domínguez, Rómulo Villalobos, Eriq Zavaleta, Narciso Orellana, Kevin Reyes, Bryan Landaverde, Marvin Monterroza, Darwin Cerén, Eric Calvillo, Cristian Gil, Jairo Henríquez, Walmer Martínez and Joaquín Rivas.

Alex Larín, Nelson Bonilla and Alex Roldán joined the camp on January 20. Ronald Rodriguez joined last Friday after resolving visa issues with his new team, FC Tulsa, while Christian Martinez has yet to join the team.

In the case of Martínez, they hope that he will recover from Covid-19; and Enrico Dueñas joined on Sunday night, because his team, the Vitesse of the first division of the Netherlands, granted him permission to leave within the framework of the FIFA date.

The camp, apart from preparing tactical and physical aspects for the match against the United States, served to acclimatize the players to low temperatures. In Indiana, where they held camp, they faced temperatures of -2°C, with a wind chill of -8°C.

For the duel against the United States, a maximum temperature of -1 °C and a minimum temperature of -4 °C are forecast, which is why it is classified as “high risk”.

“A starting temperature of around minus 3 degrees is forecast for the World Cup qualifier, with a wind chill index close to what the US Soccer Federation health guidelines call ‘high risk. cold “so it can cause illness,” reported the specialized media, ESPN.

Although for the assistant coach of the El Salvador team, Gerson Pérez, the cold weather will affect both teams, and that the players of the North American team are not satisfied with playing under those conditions.

“The important thing is going to be the mentality, that’s why for us also repeating the player, these United States players don’t want to play in the cold, they don’t like this weather, they can tell 10 media outlets that they like it but no, I know where they come from, I know where they live, I know where they vacation, it will be about the mental aspect that I feel cold, you are cold, in the end we are here to win, I feel that we know our culture, which is to survive, we have millions of people in the United States United working in the cold in Boston, in New York, then we are from a culture that is not going to harm us,” said Gerson Pérez on the El Grafico TV sports program.