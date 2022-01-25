This is the negotiation between Tigres and Toronto for Carlos Salcedo

One of the novels of the winter transfer market is the one that stars Carlos Salcedo. Although we have already passed the Shout Mexico Closing Tournament 2022 of the MX League, the defender is still from Tigres UANL Y there is less and less time for you to finalize your exit. How are the negotiations?

The Toronto F.C. is the only Major League Soccer team to has placed an offer on the table by the Mexican soccer player, however, it did not convince the board University. ANDl Titan along with his agent, Gonzalo Vargas, were present at the offices of Mauricio Culebrobut despite their ‘pressures’ they failed to convince him.

On the other hand, after this last meeting, the directive and the trainer Miguel Herrera determined that Salcedo was not used in training and neither did I travel to Mexico City to play against Pumas UNAM, where the ‘U’ obtained a very valuable victory. Despite the fact that the signing does not materialize, the DT considers it “unhealthy” that the defender continues with the squad.

Too an exchange between the Liga MX team and the MLS team has been mentionedbringing the Venezuelan Yefferson Soteldo in return, however, This still can’t be done. Everything leads one to believe that this will lead to a happy ending for the Titan, although the reality is that he is currently still a Tigres player.

When does the transfer market close?

It should be remembered that the regulations provided for the winter transfer market of Liga MX stipulates that clubs will have time to arrange reinforcements until the end of next Monday, January 31. That is, a week to finish finalizing the situation. TIC Tac…