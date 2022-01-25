This Monday the presenters of the Hoy program reported that Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona have covid-19 | Famous

This Monday, the drivers of the Televisa morning reported that two of their companions will be absent from the broadcast for testing positive for coronavirus for the second time.

Who are the drivers of Today who have covid-19?

Is about Andrea Legarreta Y Andrea Escalona, presenters of the morning, because they tested positive for coronavirus once again. Celebrities are going through their second contagion, as reported Galilea Montijo and Raul Aaraiza.

What is the state of health of Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona?

During the program, the return of Raul Araiza Y Arath of the Towere (who finally tested negative for covid-19). However, the two drivers will be absent from the program for a few days.

Raúl Araiza and Guadalajara Galilea Montijo They confirmed that both Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona tested positive for the second time and they are at home.

“What do you think! Two men return and two ladies leave. What happened?” Raúl Araiza said.

“That Escalona and my Bebabets came out positive… they are fine, but as you know, they do our tests every week and they came out positive, we are going to miss them. They got infected with everything and a vaccine,” said Galilea.

Who were left as drivers in Hoy?

So far, Tania Rincón, Arath de la Torre, Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley, as well as Galilea Montijo have been in charge.

Andrea Legarreta shared the symptoms she has after being a carrier of covid-19

Through video call links, both got in touch with the rest of their colleagues (Galilea Montijo, Arath de la Torre and Raúl Araiza) to share the news.

According to Erik Rubín’s wife, a pcr test was performed last Friday, which came out negative like the singer, but it was on Sunday night that he began with a headache and body ache.

“The difference from the first time I got covid to this time, I don’t know if it’s the omicron variant… in the end I think they have to do a study to find out what the variant is, what is that the difference is abysmal” .

Andrea Escalona also reported her health status

“I feel good, I am in my little house, it gave me a little emotional for remembering the past covid that we lost Magdita (her mother), but we are doing very well and I feel positive.”