This spectacular and unique Xiaomi robot vacuum cleaner collapses 70 euros

Unique offer both on Amazon and on the official website with a drop of up to 20%.

If you want to have one of the best robot vacuum cleaners on the market, this Xiaomi for 279.99 euros It’s the best you can have. This offer from Amazon is a brutal drop of 70 euros compared to its official price. It is the second model of robot vacuum cleaner that Xiaomi launched for sale, and it is still one of the greats of the segment smart cleaning.

This great price is a 20% discount from its official price. However, this week Xiaomi has it for sale at 299.99 euros for one special promotion on your website. The offer is available in both the white and black color models. The latter few people have it, because it cost almost twice as much in its day and was very difficult to obtain. can be a great opportunity to be unique.

Buy Xiaomi’s star robot vacuum cleaner for 279.99 euros

Who else and who least already has a robot vacuum cleaner at home. Whether from the Xiaomi firm or from other leading companies in the sector such as Roborock or iRobot (Roomba), it is being a highly demanded gadget in the cleaning sector. And it is not for less, because a robot vacuum cleaner saves you cleaning time. You can program it so that it happens automatically every X days or only when you are not at home, so that you are not disturbed by noise.

Xiaomi is one of the greats in the sector, although it is not currently focused on this type of gadget. It brought to the market 2 models of high-end and then another pair of more discreet range and left all this in the hands of Roborock (a subsidiary of Xiaomi at the time). Now this model is still the best you can buy on the market, at the height of a Roborock S6, to give you an example.

And it is that this robot vacuum cleaner mounts a motor with a 2,100 PA suction powerwhich allows you to have 3 cleaning modes (sweep, mop and vacuum). Your smart navigation through lds laser technology manages to store the map in the form of a 2D image on our phone every time it performs a cleaning. This improves its efficiency with each vacuum, it will take a little less time to complete the route to remove all the dirt.

From the app of My Home (available for Android and iOS) you can synchronize the robot with your mobile and schedule cleaning whenever you want, even as deterrent method when you are not at home traveling. Their 12 sensors They allow you to climb on carpets, avoid falls down stairs, avoid tripping over chairs or sofas that are too low to get under. On the other hand, for its scrubbing mode it has a 550ml water tank of capacity that will be used intelligently. The dust bin is the same size.

Related topics: Offers, Technology, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!