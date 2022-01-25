This Tuesday is the deadline for Rondón and Díaz Rúa to appeal the sentence in the Odebrecht case

Santo Domingo, DR.

This Tuesday is the deadline for the two sentenced to 8 and 5 years in prison for the Odebrecht case to appeal, as well as subjugate the time for which the Public Ministry resorts to the sentence that discharged four of the six defendants, accused of receiving US$92 million in bribes from the Brazilian construction company.

The defense council of Ángel Rondón and Víctor Díaz Rúa, the only ones convicted in the trial, announced that they will go before the First Collegiate Court of the National District to appeal the sentence that condemns them.

Doctors José Miguel Minier, Emery Rodríguez, Fernán Ramos, Miguel Valerio, Ramón Núñez and Laura Rodríguez will appear before the court presided over by Gisell Méndez, Tania Yunes and Jisell Naranjo to challenge the sentence, which they consider to be contradictory.

Likewise, representatives of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), assured that they will file their appeal, although they did not specify whether they will appeal against the four defendants who were discharged.

After both the defense of Rondón and Díaz Rúa and the Public Ministry appeal, the file will be sent to the presidency of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal of the National District.

After receiving the file, Judge Julio César Canó Alfau, who presides over the Criminal Chamber, will designate one of the three criminal chambers through a computerized random draw that will hear appeals.

On October 14 of last year, the court sentenced Ángel Rondón to eight years in prison. They also imposed five years on Víctor Díaz Rúa, after determining his criminal responsibility for the events.

In the sentence, they ordered the confiscation of the companies Lanshan Corp and Constructora y Contratistas Conamsa, in addition to all the assets that are supposedly the result of illegal activities.

They also arranged to seize a building from Díaz Rúa in Casa de Campo in La Romana; condominium in Torre Caney; the yacht “La Balbie”; the Sky Land Radio Broadcasting Company, among others.

The court declared the acquittal of Conrado Pittaluga Arzeno, Andrés Bautista García, Tommy Alberto Galán and Juan Roberto Rodríguez Hernández. It was decided to lift the coercive measure against him and the cessation of all orders to immobilize funds and cancellation of any opposition to his assets.