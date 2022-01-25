This Xiaomi mobile from 4 years ago is receiving a new version of MIUI

Do you still use your Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro? There is a new MIUI update waiting for you.

A year had passed since the last time Xiaomi sent a update aimed at the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro, its flagship launched in 2018. Now, almost four years after its launch, the device is receiving a new version of the system.

As they have warned since GizmoChina, the Beijing brand has begun to send a new MIUI update for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro is updated… but still does not receive MIUI 12.5

The last time Xiaomi updated the Mi 8 Pro was in December 2020. At that time, the device received MIUI 12, the most recent version to date, and the one that was probably the last version that I would receive considering that I had already received three big MIUI updates.

However, the brand has decided to release a new system update to the device global version. And, although it is not yet the expected update to MIUI 12.5 -available in China for the Mi 8 Pro since November of last year-, the truth is that this new version introduces performance and stability improvements, in addition to adding reinforcements regarding system security.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 was launched in 2018 with MIUI 9, version based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Currently, the device remains with Android 10 inside, and has received three major MIUI updates until reaching version 12. It is very likely that, once the device receives the update to MIUI 12.5 globally, it will become part of the list of mobiles that will no longer receive MIUI updates. If something is clear, it is that the Mi 8 Pro is not among the lucky ones which will update to MIUI 13.

