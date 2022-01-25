Three advantages of imaging techniques against breast cancer

Myriam Montes, breast radiologist at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital in Madrid and at Nuestra Señora Virgen del Rosario Mammography.

The tratment of neoadjuvant chemotherapy It is prescribed more and more frequently in patients diagnosed with breast cancer. Numerous clinical trials have shown that preoperative and postoperative chemotherapy are generally equivalent in terms of relapse risk, reduction in tumor burden, and overall survival. Once treatment is established, it is essential to have imaging methods that can assess the response of the tumor to it.

A consensus document has recently been published that summarizes the usefulness of breast imaging techniques in evaluating the response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy carried out by the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM), and the Spanish Society of Nuclear Radiology, Medicine and Molecular Imaging (Semnin). Myriam Montes, a breast radiologist at the Hospital Clínico San Carlos and at Mammografía Nuestra Señora del Rosario, in Madrid, comments on the main advantages of using imaging techniques in the context of neoadjuvant chemotherapy in breast cancer.

First, “the imaging techniques they allow to evaluate the response of the tumor to the treatment ‘in vivo’, so that, if a positive response is observed and especially if the response is complete, it can be affirmed that the disease will have a better prognosis”. Secondly, “in the If no response to treatment is observed in the imaging tests, this information will be very valuable for the oncologist, since it will provide objective data to decide on a change in treatment or to proceed directly to surgery”.

And, finally, “the reduction of the tumor observed thanks to the image during neoadjuvant treatment, may mean that women who were candidates for mastectomy at the beginning, can finally preserve their breast if a favorable response is observed in the evaluation after treatment ” .

“Before imaging techniques were able to assess the response to treatment, the oncologist could have a rough idea of ​​how the tumor responded to palpation. Today, it can be based on objective and precise data, in particular thanks to the information that brings the magnetic resonance (RM)”, explains the radiologist. Likewise, Montes emphasizes that “in summary, the neoadjuvant imaging techniques help define long-term prognosis, to conserve a woman’s breast and avoid toxic treatments in case they don’t work”.

The fundamental role of the radiologist in Oncology

Montes underlines the fundamental role of the radiologist in Oncology and the need to collaborate closely with clinicians. In this sense, he assures that “advances in imaging techniques must go hand in hand with advances in treatments against breast cancer and knowledge of tumor biology. This is a challenge for radiologists and it is also essential that investment in technology be promoted”.

In this regard, Montes recalls that “in just a few years we have gone from having a role solely in diagnosis and assessing morphology and size, to measuring the characteristics of the tumor such as molecular changes, vascularization and evaluating changes during treatment very precisely using techniques of functional images”.

“All professionals who work in Oncology must work as a team for precision medicine”

Finally, Montes comments “all the professionals who work in Oncology must work as a team for precision and more personalized medicine, and thus be able to offer much more individualized diagnoses and treatments”.

Multidisciplinary work has one goal: precision medicine

To carry out the multidisciplinary review of the image, Montes asserts that “the way of working of each of the specialists in the breast units, that is, oncologists, gynecologists, radiologists and nuclear medicine doctors, was put on the table.” Montes also highlights that “in breast cancer it is becoming more and more common for all specialists to work multidisciplinary with the same objective towards a precision medicine and personalization“.