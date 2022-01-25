Tired of appearances, Herrera uncovers why the Tri doesn’t work

Héctor Herrera breaks the silence about the malfunction of the Tri

January 24, 2022 3:17 p.m.

Hector Herrera He is one of the midfielders who lost level in the Tri. It is understandable that after being burned by Diego Simeon, his level is plummeting, but also the same player, broke the silence regarding why El Tri has a bad time.

In dialogue for W Deportes, the Mexican soccer player got tired of keeping up appearances and stated that the issue does go through the players, due to the lack of work and the unwillingness to dialogue and form a group, which has Gerard Martin.

The footballer of Atletico Madrid He exposed the topic about how closed the environment is, in addition to that, he also expressed the case of another aspect that complicates El Tri and that, in his opinion, also generates this bad level.

What did Héctor Herrera point out as the main problem in El Tri?

At the interview, Hector Herrera questioned the issue of lack of fan support. For Herrera, the case of the lack of support in Mexico happens because the Azteca stadium no longer weighs, according to Héctor Herrera, so he asks for help from the fan, being more aggressive with the rival and feeling that he is visiting.