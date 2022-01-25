Today dismantle VLA; Former TV Azteca host arrives at the morning instead of Andrea Legarreta

What a surprise the followers of the today program after the production of the morning announced the brand new arrival of one of the most beloved drivers on television and who a few years ago was part of come the joyyour direct competition.

Through his social networks, he televisa morning He shared a photo in which he announced the arrival of the famous television presenter, which immediately sparked speculation about possible changes in part of his cast.

And it is that, during this week, the Hoy program announced the “drops” of Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona, ​​who unfortunately will not be present in the broadcasts after testing positive for the new Covid-19 coronavirus.

Faced with this situation, the production set to work in search of “new” talent to find the replacement of the drivers regardless of whether they have a successful past in Ajusco and especially in Venga La Alegría.

Former TV Azteca host appears on Hoy

During the broadcast this Tuesday, January 25, the Hoy program dressed up to welcome none other than Raquel Bigorra, the famous television host who shone a few years ago on come the joy.

On her Instagram account, the Televisa morning newspaper announced that the famous woman born in Havana, Cuba, will be as a guest host for this day, as they apparently seek to cover the casualties of Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona.

A few years ago -from 2010 to 2014- Raquel Bigorra was a fundamental part of the success that Venga La Alegría achieved, so her departure left a gap that was practically impossible to fill within TV Azteca.

After several months, the famous 47-year-old surprised everyone by appearing in the corridors of Televisa to collaborate on programs like Cuéntamelo Ya! and today. Most of the time she does it as a guest host.

In 2021, Raquel Bigorra appeared repeatedly in the morning of San Ángel, she was even part of the celebrities who participated in the second season of the reality show “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”.

