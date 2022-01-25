Today, Fernando del Solar reveals why he left, Galilea Montijo?

Today, former driver reveals why he left, for Galilea Montijo? | Instagram

A very dear and famous television host has finally spoken about his stay and the reason for his departure from the Hoy Program and we are talking about nothing more and nothing less than the beloved Fernando del Solar, was it because of Galilea Montijo?

The former driver of Venga la Alegría caused a huge surprise when he appeared as part of the drivers of the program today, direct competition a few yesterdays ago; however, his stay was not long.

Although Fernando del Solar arrived with all the desire and spirit to have fun and make the viewers have a good time, the one who did not have a good time was him and that was the reason why he decided to leave the television program.

Ingrid Coronado’s former partner shared that he felt quite uncomfortable because he felt that his colleagues did not respond to his comments, there was no interaction and that made him feel quite bad.

Fernando del Solar commented for First hand that he made comments about the notes and there was no follow-up, his colleagues continued talking about something else and ignoring him, a situation that he did not perceive well at all and when he realized that he was the new one, he decided that he It was better if he was the one to leave the broadcast.

Today, former driver reveals why he left, for Galilea Montijo? Photo: Instagram.



It happens a lot in driving that we come from a note, for example there has just been a car mishap and you say ‘wow! Tremendous how the cars collided’; and you go to a place for someone to answer you and they don’t answer you, and they continue with something else; then, it’s like you hit a wall and that makes you start to lose that confidence or seem crazy because nobody answers you and it does happen.

The actor was also a gentleman by not giving names about who or who are the ones who made him feel bad; however, for a long time rumors have surfaced that Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo, when they do not like a colleague, do everything possible to get him out of the program today.

It has happened to me in several places. Fortunately, I got to a point where I say “after all the things I’ve experienced, there are things I’m not willing to tolerate and things I do,” added the handsome driver.

Fernando del Solar gave good news to his followers by sharing that next March he will begin recording a film, pointing out that it is time to go out and carry out that “metamorphosis”.