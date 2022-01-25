Today’s horoscope, January 25, 2022, of all zodiac signs

At horoscope today, Tuesday, January 25, the planet Mercury on its retrograde path it returns to the sign Capricorn to remind you that it’s time to review some of your decisions from the last month.

ARIES HOROSCOPE

Today Mercury in its retrograde path returns to the Capricorn sign to remind you of the importance of feeling safe in your professional and business decisions. According to your horoscope, it will make you check the latest determinations so that you are more objective and increase your perseverance to achieve your goals.

Also, the mentioned planet will make you see the convenience of doing some professional specialization course that you had been pending to specify and take advantage of it before it starts its direct path next week.

See also:

Aries weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Aries monthly horoscope for January

Aries 2022 yearly horoscope

TAURUS HOROSCOPE

Mercury in its retreat activates Capricorn again. With this movement, it reminds you that these days it is important that you check your conclusions and decisions from December to see if you have to modify them before the mentioned planet starts its direct path next week.

Similarly, to make other types of mental connections that will allow you to order and integrate all the knowledge acquired so far in order to put it into practice. It is now when you will be able to understand that you must redefine your goals and surely consider changing directions.

See also:

Taurus weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Taurus monthly horoscope for January

Taurus yearly horoscope 2022

GEMINI HOROSCOPE

Mercury, so that you can be more objective, today moves away from the Sun and returns to Capricorn while it continues its retrogradation. With this movement, it transmits more stability and clarity so that you can review your latest economic decisions, and become more recursive in your business.

In addition, the mentioned planet gives you the opportunity to reflect on the problems you have in your finances, with partners or money differences with your partner. By reflecting you will be able to take the right attitude and move forward better when the next week launches your direct path.

See also:

Gemini weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Gemini monthly horoscope for January

Gemini 2022 yearly horoscope

CANCER HOROSCOPE

Today is a day that your way of expressing yourself is different, you feel that your mind is clearer because Mercury in its retrograde path returns to Capricorn giving you more objectivity. In this way you will be able to separate yourself a little from your emotions, put your heart in order and clarify within yourself all kinds of conflicts that have arisen in recent weeks.

The aforementioned will lead you to find a point of balance between the rational and the emotional, as well as to make new decisions and communicate and implement them when the mentioned planet takes its direct path next week.

See also:

Cancer weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Cancer monthly horoscope for January

Cancer yearly horoscope 2022

LEO HOROSCOPE

Today Mercury on its way back, returns to Capricorn taking more distance from the Sun. The intention of the mentioned planet is to achieve your greatest objectivity, concentration and perfection in organizing and fulfilling your work tasks and your daily routine.

I also said that for you to review and consider if it is time to add more creativity and a spark of enthusiasm to get out of boredom. Plan new schedules and procedures, as well as your way of communicating to implement them when Mercury begins its direct path.

See also:

Leo weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Leo’s monthly horoscope for January

Yearly horoscope for Leo 2022

VIRGO HOROSCOPE

Mercury on its retrogradation path, reactivates the sign through Capricorn, influencing you so that you can check your way of thinking and analyze how you can be more frontal in your way of communicating. Also so you can reconsider some criticism received in the last month.

Additionally, to face the opinions of others and evaluate if it is convenient for you to incorporate some of all this. On the other hand, the aforementioned planet will attract you to all kinds of debates and interest you in new topics that will lead you to face the greatest challenge of your sign in 2022.

See also:

Virgo weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Virgo monthly horoscope for January

Virgo Yearly Horoscope 2022

LIBRA HOROSCOPE

One of the objectives of the planet Mercury is to carry and bring information, and thus facilitate communication, whether written or spoken. Today, on its retrogradation path, it returns to Capricorn, a rational sign, so that you can review, according to your horoscope, how you interact with each member of your family.

Also for you to communicate with those who have been away and in this way solve old problems. As this influence will not return for a long time, take this opportunity to establish new bridges of harmonious and sincere communication.

See also:

Libra weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Libra monthly horoscope for January

Libra 2022 Yearly Horoscope

SCORPIO HOROSCOPE

Today the planet Mercury returns to the sign Capricorn in order to remind you of the fundamental importance of keeping your mind clear, healthy and not contaminated with negative ideas or doubts. You will feel this astrological influence when you will be checking your latest conclusions.

Particularly, if you have reached these by fears or accepting challenges that lead you to grow and remain optimistic. As now you will be able to see more clearly all the perspectives of the matter, it is good to analyze and correct them, to implement them when the mentioned planet takes its direct direction next week.

See also:

Scorpio weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Scorpio monthly horoscope for January

Scorpio 2022 yearly horoscope

SAGITTARIUS HOROSCOPE

Mercury, a planet associated with commercial skills, returns to the Capricorn sign in its retrogradation to remind you to increase your interest in establishing a stable economy. Also to review your latest decisions related to your finances and if it is convenient for you to approach business with another dynamic that adjusts to your new expectations.

It is in this way that your thoughts will be directed to learning about other topics and doing better business. After this review, you will notice that you will have the ability to apply the adjustments when the mentioned planet starts its direct path.

See also:

Sagittarius weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Sagittarius monthly horoscope for January

Sagittarius 2022 yearly horoscope

CAPRICORN HOROSCOPE

Capricorn is a sign that is characterized by always taking time to think and make decisions. However, Mercury in its retrogradation revisits it so that you can analyze and review what was determined in the last month that you were more distracted in case you need to change something.

In this way you can have everything better organized and planned and boost your ventures when it is live. Your interest in being aware of current affairs and learning about new information will also be more activated.

See also:

Capricorn weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Capricorn monthly horoscope for January

Capricorn yearly horoscope 2022

AQUARIUS HOROSCOPE

Mercury, the planet characterized by being very talkative and activating that characteristic in you, today returns to the sector of your horoscope, in which you remain more silent. Although this is contradictory, here the mentioned star reminds you that these are days to look inside yourself and review sentimental decisions.

This is how you will review your emotions, you will see if you have to overcome or correct something and you will begin a new stage when Mercury changes its direction. I suggest you improve this process by using these plants to balance each chakra and recover its energy.

See also:

Aquarius weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Aquarius monthly horoscope for January

Aquarius yearly horoscope 2022

PISCES HOROSCOPE

Mercury is the planet of communications and since it feels very comfortable going through the sector of your horoscope where you meet all kinds of people for a social and humanitarian purpose, it decided to return while staying retrograde. With this influence, you will be checking your ideas on how to generate all kinds of help.

Also what kind of movements can you specify that make some kind of contribution to society. You will schedule new meetings and you will be more open to new perspectives and ideologies, which you will begin to apply in the direct direction of the aforementioned star.

See also:

Pisces weekly horoscope, from January 24 to 30, 2022

Pisces monthly horoscope for January

Pisces 2022 yearly horoscope

See also:

Ritual with mint to prevent an infidelity of your partner

Rituals to remove toxic people from your life

Home numerology: this is what the address where you live says about your future

Related Video:

Mercury retrograde in 2022: when will it happen and how will it affect you