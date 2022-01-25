Today’s horoscope of El Niño Prodigy January 24, 2022

03/21 – 04/19

Your relationships will acquire great relevance and you will be able to see in depth who you have in front of you. Before making decisive judgments, remember that we all have lights and shadows. If you are interested in cultivating real links, you will appreciate the possibility that is presented today.

04/20 – 05/20

Cooperate with your colleagues and use your aesthetic sense to create a pleasant atmosphere in the place where you work. If you don’t know where to start, turn to ancient techniques such as Chromotherapy and Feng Shui. You will receive good advice on health issues.

05/21 – 06/20

A flirtation that seemed superficial will touch the most intimate fibers and you will have a hard time keeping up appearances. I suggest that you do not express compromised feelings if you are not convinced that they are reciprocated. Find a creative way to channel your passion.

6/21 – 7/20

You will spend more time at home and contact with the people you love most will increase. If your relatives have different points of view than yours, do not increase the gaps. Make sure that respect prevails in the place where you live.

07/21 – 08/21

It will increase your curiosity and your desire for variety. It’s time for you to get distracted from so many obligations to take a well-deserved break. Take the opportunity to go for walks and visit interesting places. Look for an accomplice to chat and share the news.

08/22 – 09/22

Some obsessions or whims could lead you to spend more than necessary. For now, forget about betting, gambling and financial speculation. Set your priorities. Organize your agenda and your weekly expenses with good judgment and moderation.

09/23 – 10/22

Your entrepreneurial spirit will increase and you will attract other people to your cause. It will be a good time to start new activities and to promote personal projects. Try not to let your family feel hurt or left out.

10/23 – 11/22

The stars will lead you to act compassionately towards the weakest and learn unconditional love. Turn down the volume on your thoughts because all that mental activity could exhaust you. Connect with the positive waves that circulate through the universe.

11/23 – 12/20

Now you will need to surround yourself with people who are willing to accompany you in both good and bad times. Your value system is changing and you are much more rigorous in choosing friends. Frivolous relationships will be exposed.

12/21 – 01/19

The demands, pressures and responsibilities will increase. You will face inescapable commitments and to maintain a prestigious image you will have to agree and make alliances with people who think differently than you. It will be your turn to give an example of tolerance.

01/20 – 02/18

That idyllic world you long to live in will unfold before you when you free yourself from some negative emotions. A being of wisdom will tell you how to overcome a traumatic situation that took place in the past. Reconcile with life.

02/19 – 03/20

You continue with a high degree of magnetism that will help you get what you want. Smooth ways and seduction will be key when doing business. But do not expect to get what you want in a heartbeat. Be patient and strategic.

