Today’s the big day! Luciano, son of Lety Calderón, has already entered university

If there is a famous mom engaged to her children, it is Lety Calderon, and when it comes to Luciano, he has taught how to encourage him to improve himself; A few months ago they told that the young man would already enter the university… and the big day arrived.

At the end of 2021, when talking about Down syndrome, the actress announced that her son would join the Anahuac University in January. Through his Twitter account, he confirmed that they have already achieved it:





“Today my son Luciano begins a new stage. An extraordinary experience at @AnahuacSur. He was only sorry that my father was not physically there to welcome him. (You would have seen how excited he was) Lu, I am very proud of you,” he wrote on Twitter.

And it is that in February 2022, Mr. Mario Calderón, Lety’s father, died in the midst of the pandemic and after complications from the coronavirus. In her social networks, the actress shares how much she needs.

In ‘Sale el sol’, Lety said that at the Universidad Anáhuac they have a 3-year program with which they “prosecute” him. She wants Luciano to study gastronomy.

“The university has a program for people with some physical or intellectual disability, but depending on their abilities, they focus on some classes of what they want to study with regular kids,” he explained.

Luciano, for his part, has sentenced: “We don’t want pity, we want respect”.

