Tom Brady’s words after being eliminated against Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Y Los Angeles Rams starred in a match not suitable for the faint of heart in the NFL Playoffswhere the emotion was saved for the end of the commitment and left more than one with their hearts in their hands, among them, Tom Brady.

Unfortunately, only one could win and that was matthew stafford. His team dominated from the beginning but at the end of the duel the Buccs began to row and took out their champion caste to match the actions at 27.

However, one quick play by the Rams quarterback he found his best receiver, Cooper Kup, to put himself in an enviable position for the field goal. Of course, his kicker didn’t miss and Los Angeles advanced to the NFC Final.

Tom Brady spoke

“…You have to work hard to put yourself in a position where you’re going to be successful and we certainly work hard, and every team right now does (NFL Playoffs). … In the end there’s only going to be one happy team.” sentenced TB12 at a press conference.

In this way, the veteran quarterback winner of 7 Super Bowls has his fans waiting for what he will do in the next NFL season. To follow or not to follow It will surely be a family decision that will reach public opinion very soon.