Torrecárdenas Hospital: medical gas monitoring

Ángel Bajils, CEO of Air Liquide Healthcare.

Air Liquide Healthcare is committed to optimizing medical oxygen monitoring. Since June last year, the company has deployed in the Torrecardenas University Hospital a wireless system for location and level monitoring remaining oxygen bottles distributed both in the main building of the University Hospital and in the new Maternal and Child Hospital. This is the first project of this type carried out by Air Liquide Healthcare in Andalusia, making the Torrecárdenas University Hospital become the first public hospital center in the province in applying the IoT (Internet of Things) for remote and real-time monitoring of medical oxygen cylinders.

In collaboration with the hospital’s Technical Service, Air Liquide Healthcare deployed 24 monitoring beacons in different areas of the hospital, which communicate with the portable bottles and allow almost real-time monitoring of the state of the hospital’s bottle park through an online platform. The interface shows the general condition of the bottle park, in addition to individual consumption and their locations, and can be shown graphically on the plan of the hospital itself.

The use of IoT applied to the management of medical oxygen cylinders allows increase the efficiency of oxygen consumption in the different areas of the hospital, by allowing automatic and constant monitoring of the state of the cylinders (residual pressure remaining), geolocate the same throughout the areas monitored by the beacons, and at generate alerts or notifications proactively in case, for example, of having bottles below the residual pressure necessary for correct use.

The goal of monitoring is for all patients to have the medical oxygen they need

In this way it is possible ensure the existence of bottles available when required, identifying points for improvement in stock management (areas with excess bottles or areas at risk of running out of stock) with little human intervention and always having the ultimate goal that everyone patients have oxygen medicine that they require to treat their pathologies.

“Torrecárdenas University Hospital has become a success story by applying IoT technology to the management of medical oxygen bottles in a hospital environment, demonstrating that innovation and adaptability They are great allies to face the challenges that the hospital sector faces on a daily basis”, they indicate from Air Liquide Healthcare.

What is medicinal oxygen used for?

Medical oxygen is the gas most used in the health sector and one of the most essential elements in hospital and out-of-hospital centers for give respiratory assistance and treat oxygen deficiency.

Medicinal oxygen is a drug found available in different formats; one of the most common are the small bottles, since due to their characteristics they become a practical and versatile solution for use in situations as diverse as patient transport, medical emergencies or first aid.

However, portable medical oxygen cylinders represent a challenge for hospital management, as it often becomes difficult to know its exact location, which can lead to stock problems and, ultimately, lead to a dangerous situation for patients.