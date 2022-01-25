Two deaths from earthquakes in Haiti

Two moderate earthquakes shook southwestern Haiti on Monday, causing two deaths as well as causing panic and closing schools and businesses.

The first movement occurred at 8:16 am. (1316 GMT) and had a magnitude of 5.3. The second occurred almost an hour later with magnitude 5.1.

Both had an epicenter in the southern peninsula of Haiti, west of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the United States Geological Survey. He added that both were approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep below the surface.

The local civil protection agency indicated that at least two people were killed and two others were injured. At least 35 homes were damaged, he added.

Yves Bossé, an elected official in the Nippes department in the south, told the AP that one person was killed in a landslide caused by the quake. He added that several houses suffered cracks and that businesses closed.

“People are too scared to go home,” story.

Sylvera Guillame, director of the civil protection agency for Haiti’s southern region, told The Associated Press that local schools have closed and sent children home as a precaution.

On August 14 last year, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying or damaging some 137,500 homes.