University of Sports | Looking ahead to the match against Inter Miami: all the details about the ‘U’ itinerary | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

University of Sports continues with its preparation, facing the start of the League 1 and his participation in the Libertadores Cup 2022. This time, the merengue team has scheduled a friendly against Inter Miami CF, which will serve as a prelude to the ‘Cream Night’, which will be held this Saturday, January 29.

To do this, the technical command has planned a series of activities to get both friendlies ready. Prior to their trip to the United States, the meringues had three practice duels with teams from League 1, in addition to training focused on the strategic and physical part of the team.

With this covered, the trip to the city of Miami was made this morning from the Jorge Chávez International Airport. Of course, the arrival of the cream delegation is scheduled for the afternoon and they will stay at Le Méridient at Fort Lauderdale Airport – Hotel.

The Sports University itinerary in the United States. (Photo: Press U)

According to the club’s itinerary, no work has been contemplated before the match, since it will take place this Wednesday, January 26, starting at 8:00 pm (same time as in Peru) at the DRV PNK Stadium. At the end of the commitment, a press conference will be given at the facilities of the sports venue.

The next day, the entire team will take a flight in the morning to be back in Lima. Although the itinerary that the players will have upon their arrival has not been specified, it is expected that the technical command will work with the boys who did not have minutes in the friendly against Inter Miami in order to reach the “Cream Night” at the top.

University of Sports He will meet his people again, this time, for the ‘Cream Night’ 2022, which will take place this Saturday, January 29, at the Monumental stadium. This party will have the presence of Aucas from Ecuador, for the friendly of this presentation.

