Venetian Romanticism in New York

Central Park is the fifth largest park in NY and one of the most visited places in the country, where there is also room for art and romance. Laura Sepúlveda takes us to explore one of the best plans in the Big Apple: the gondola tour.

((TEXT))

With around 42 million visitors a year, Central Park is one of the most visited places in the United States. The 341-hectare park, in the heart of the Big Apple, has forests, streams and lakes that open space for sports, entertainment and also romance with a gondola ride.

((Andrés García-Peña, Gondolier in Central Park))

“Most people think it’s just a tourist thing, but it’s not. It’s date night for New Yorkers. But of course we get a lot of tourists. Although with the pandemic and stuff, we don’t get the international tourists that we used to get.”

((TEXT))

Andrés García-Peña, a gondolier in Central Park, affirms that his work is also an engine for the city’s economy.

((Andrés García-Peña, Gondolier in Central Park))

[00:42 – 00:47]“Over the years, there are people from all over the world, from all economic backgrounds…I mean, we’re right off Fifth Avenue, probably the richest part of the world. But the gondola ride is not expensive. And, I have kids, you know, on prom night, they come with their girlfriends, doing the gondola. So… it’s everyone.”

((TEXT))

20 dollars costs an hour for a gondola ride, a plan that might seem exclusive but has in fact become one of the typical activities of the place. This gondolier, also an artist by profession, started in the business 27 years ago looking for additional income.

((Andrés García-Peña, Gondolier in Central Park))

[01:17 – 01:20]“When I came to see, I was very impressed to see authentic Venetian gondolas in New York. And he really wanted to learn to row. And back then, the Boathouse was a fraction of what it is today, it wasn’t really that crowded. But I enjoy it and, well, I’ve been here a long time.”

((TEXT))

Family plans, couples, marriage proposals and even a picnic on a boat are the typical plans of the place.

Laura Sepúlveda, Voice of America.