VIDEO: Did Karol G warn Anuel AA’s new girlfriend?

At first glance, it seemed that Karol G and Anuel AA they had known how to face the end of your romantic relationship with maturity to protect above all their friendship and the affection that both assured that they continued to feel for the other.

In fact, last November the singer appeared by surprise in one of the concerts of his ex to congratulate him for fulfilling one of his big dreams -filling the Coliseo de Puerto Rico- and singing his duet together ‘guilty’.

However, for a few hours, social networks have been on fire for a video taken during one of the artist’s last performances. colombian.

READ: Anuel AA spends more than 100,000 dollars on jewelry for his new girlfriend

In the recording, you can see Carol addressing the public while talking about a love disappointment from the past to ensure: “A woman who got into my relationship and took it from me. At the end of the day, mommy, if it was like that with me…”.

His words were initially interpreted as a clear message to Yailin the singerTo who Anuel has already officially presented his new girlfriend via Instagram.

However, many of Carol’s fans They have been quick to point out that the artist always tells a very similar story every time she performs her single entitled ‘Her’, so it may not be specifically referring to Yailin.