Vlahovic’s landing in Turin opens the doors of…

The Camp Nou coffers have been more active than ever in these last few weeks of the transfer market, and it seems that good news is about to fall on Xavi Hernández’s bench. With the need to incorporate a ‘9’ with a goal that leads the team’s offense in the second half of the season, everything indicates that the landing of Álvaro Morata, the coach’s favorite striker, could be imminent in the next six days remaining in the transfer window.

And it is that from Italy they already affirm that the Spaniard has one foot out of Juventus, since the ‘bianconeri’ would have almost made their star signing of the campaign. This is Dusan Vlahovic, the Serbian striker for Fiorentina, who according to the ‘SportItalia’ channel, It has already reached an agreement of around 67 million euros plus variables to arrive in Turin this month of January. His transfer opens the exit doors for Morata, who would have Barça as his only destination.

Information revealed by ‘TuttoMercatoWeb’ has already stated that Juanma López, who is his agent, would be in Italy to be able to negotiate and close the last fringes of the transfer of his client with the ‘Vecchia Signora’, since he would no longer be a protagonist for Massimiliano Alegri within the starting eleven. Xavi He never ruled out the player from Madrid from his plans, and everything points to the fact that once the operation between the Turinese and the ‘viola’ is completed, he will have a free hand to be able to add a new reinforcement to his squad.

One of several signings

The movements at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper by Dani Alves and Ferran Torres have served as ‘oxygen’ for the player from Egar, who also needs to strengthen his defense. The Spanish press has revealed several movements that could take place in the next few hours in favor of the culé squad, and players like Nicolás Tagliafico of Ajax or César Azpilicueta of Chelsea could wear the Blaugrana jersey. The Argentine is a piece that would have an immediate effect on the defense, while the Navarrese would be a signing ‘at zero cost’ at the end of the season.

It cannot be overlooked that footballers such as Andreas Christensen and Noussair Mazraoui are on the entity’s radar. Both end their contract on June 30 of this year, and in the case of the Moroccan, he has already made it clear that he will not extend his relationship with Ajax Amsterdam, while the Dane is still stuck in negotiations due to the economic demands of his environment. The transfer window is still open, and this week will be crucial for the short-term future of the counties.

🗞️🇮🇹 VLAHOVIC, VERY CLOSE to JUVENTUS for 60 – 70 million euros according to the Italian press. 🛫 If he signs… Morata… To Barça? pic.twitter.com/oqci1SN2vA – ChiringuitoChampions (@chirichampions) January 25, 2022