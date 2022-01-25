Wall Street opened with losses greater than 1% in its main indices

Traders work on Wall Street in New York, in a file photograph. EFE/Justin Lane



Wall Street’s main indexes fell at the open on Tuesdaysince one tech stocks down ahead of Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting it overshadowed the positive results of blue-chip companies such as IBM and 3M.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9%opening at 34,186.64. The S&P 500 opened down 2.36%, to 4,366.64, while the Nasdaq fell 2.69%.

On Monday, Wall Street turned the corner after open in a strong low and managed to close higher after a black day of very strong falls.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.29% to 34,364.50 points after losing up to 3% mid-day, while the Nasdaq technology gained 0.63% to 13,855.13 points, after collapsing 5% during the session.

FILE PHOTO: A Wall Street sign hangs from a signpost in front of the New York Stock Exchange August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Investors are very aware of the Federal Reserve plans to fight inflation as the central bank begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday to discuss the future. It is expected that raise interest rates in March and do so again several times this year; Concerns about the effect it could have on corporate profits, stock valuations and the broader economy have weighed on markets this month.

Investors are also concerned about the possibility of a war in Ukraine.

Monetary policymakers are likely to provide more details on their plan to taper economic stimulus to further control inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell will hold a news conference on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue in Washington, United States, March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Global stocks have declined 6.5% this monththe biggest drop since the 13.8% per month suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the markets in February 2020.

“What we have seen is a combination of increased geopolitical risk (…) in combination with the Market downside risk triggered by tighter Fed“, He said eddie chengfrom Allspring Global Investments.

(With information from Reuters, AFP and AP)

