Walmart analyzes the sale of its stores in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras

The supermarket chain announced, through a statement, to its shareholders and the investing public in general that it is considering strategic alternatives regarding its operations in these three countries.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica announced that it is considering selling its stores in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Honduras, among other strategic alternatives such as possible joint ventures, partnerships, strategic alliances or other transactions, according to a statement shared by the company through its website. .

“All of our operations in Central America are solid businesses with a differentiated value proposition for the customer, investment in a world-class infrastructure, and a platform for significant and well-founded growth,” said Guilherme Loureiro, CEO and CEO of Walmart de México y Central America, in the statement.

“As we seek to prioritize our resources and accelerate our ecosystem in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico, we believe there may be attractive opportunities for further growth in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, which could be better captured under a different structure,” he added.

The document explains that although the company is in this process, all the operations of Walmart de México y Centroamérica will continue as normal.

“As it has always done, the company will continue to comply with all its obligations to its customers, associates, suppliers and all its stakeholders,” adds the statement released on January 24.

The company alcara, at the end of its statement that “the company does not guarantee that the process will result in a transaction. “Walmex will inform its shareholders and the investing public in general in accordance with the provisions of the applicable laws and regulations,” it concludes.

In El Salvador, Walmart has six supermarkets that generate hundreds of direct jobs and is nourished by local suppliers, especially in the area of ​​fruits, vegetables, vegetables, seafood and others. The multinational arrived in the country in 2005 and since then has continued to expand its operations.

In Central America and Mexico the company has more than 864 stores.