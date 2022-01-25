Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Tuesday, January 25

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Mercury will encourage you to work on what benefits you. You will get the help, the advice you need to solve a problem that has been affecting you. An authority figure will be the one to light your way with his wise and correct advice. Put their recommendations into practice. Lucky numbers: 50, 27, 35.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You are at ease since you will be able to enjoy all the positive energy that Mercury gives you, to organize that trip or those vacations that you have been waiting for with crazy anxiety. You have the green light to get involved in everything related to law and philosophy. Lucky numbers: 4, 19, 22.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Get in touch with the spiritual forces and ask a lot for world peace. Your voice will be heard thanks to the positive energy of Mercury, your ruler. You will discover in yourself a new, more spiritual being. Write everything you dream of, stay tuned for every message the universe sends you. Lucky numbers: 12, 3, 46.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Mercury, the planet of Communication, enters your house of marriage and associations today, pouring out its positive energy on any union or association, whether sentimental or business. The cooperation you need from other people to carry out your plans will not be denied you. Lucky numbers: 39, 1, 17.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

With Mercury in your house of health you will be able to clearly express what ails you in order to find the right solution. It is also a good time to look for a job, if you do not have one, since you will be able to impress others with your ease with words. You will be very sure of yourself. Lucky numbers: 26, 2, 34.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You have a great time, either with your family or friends, as well as with your co-workers or students. Mercury, in your house of fun and romance, magnetize sweetness and charm your word. You will have the power to convince and fall in love with those who interest you so much. Lucky numbers: 9, 17, 20.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

The energy of Mercury will now be in charge of putting in order any misunderstanding or problem that your family nucleus may have. You will feel more united and identified with your loved ones. You will notice a great improvement in your relationships with your parents, children or siblings. Lucky numbers: 32, 4, 45.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

No more excuses that they cannot understand you since you will be very clear in everything you communicate. Get up to date on your personal matters, since you have Mercury in your house that rules communication and this is like a great blessing when speaking or communicating what you want. Lucky numbers: 18, 2, 30.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

Mercury, the planet of communication, benefits you in everything you ask for or demand for your economic well-being. It is now easier for you to earn money through your word. You are in a good time to sit down to negotiate a new job, salary increase or promotion. Lucky numbers: 5, 37, 21.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Mercury, the planet that rules communication, moves into your first house, extolling your brilliant personality. Everyone will pay attention to what you have to say, you will magnetize and reach the hearts of many through your word. Ask for what you need and it will be given to you. Lucky numbers: 48, 16, 7.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Your humanitarian work will be powerful and you will be able to convince others to cooperate with you. In your romantic relationships, understanding and good communication will reign. You will be attracted to everything that involves spiritual issues since Mercury exalts the mystical in you. Lucky numbers: 14, 9, 33.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your friends will say present for what you need now that Mercury enters your house eleventh. You will receive good news about something that was stagnant in your life. Launch yourself in new companies since you feel sure of yourself and you know that you are going to get ahead and succeed. Lucky numbers: 6, 10, 41.