What can the Yankees expect from Jason this year?

When Jasson Domínguez signed his contract with the Yankees in 2019 for 5.1 million dollars, many predicted that the Bombers had acquired the next Mickey Mantle or the relief of Mike Trout, but after the pandemic and seeing the Dominican complete his first season in the minors, some rankings and projections, have lowered it from the places it occupied a few years ago.
Has Domínguez lowered the level? Could it be that it will not meet expectations?
2021 marked Jasson Domínguez’s first season as a professional baseball player. Unfortunately for the Dominican, his case is placed alongside that of hundreds of names who have seen their careers delayed by the current pandemic that the planet is experiencing. 2020 was a year without activity for Domínguez and that is why he saw his debut in the last contest.
Between the Florida Complex League Yankees in the Rookie League and the Class-A Tampa Tarpons, the talented player hit .252, with a .353 OBP, .731 OPS, while hitting five balls out of the field, driving in 19 runs and had 52 hits in 206 at-bats.
Jasson at this point is no longer at the top of the Yankees’ prospect list, Anthony Volpe is now number one and Dominguez follows him as number two. Some projection and prospect analysis sites have talked about how the Dominican increased his muscle mass, but several consider that this increase is not completely favorable to baseball. In other words, so much muscle could affect Dominguez’s contact.
Not only did Jasson drop off the podium on the Yankees prospect list, but Baseball Prospectus also bumped him down to sixth place.
But do we really need to worry about this?
In my opinion, no. Prospects move up and down these lists all the time. The numbers that Jasson left in his first season are not at all a gauge of what the Dominican can do in his future in Major League Baseball.
Dominguez is very mature for his age and his discipline has led him to work very hard this offseason. Jasson has restructured his swing, including a less pronounced toe touch, and this is in order to reduce the number of strikeouts his tremendous power can cause.
This season in the minors will be important for Domínguez, playing it complete is key in his development. Regardless of his numbers, talent evaluators will be looking to see how his discipline and pitching selection improve, while the Yankees hope he maintains his health and makes the necessary improvements to have him in the near future as the starting center fielder with the striped uniform and hope that this Dominican baseball phenomenon can become one of the best players on the team, as many of us hope it will.