What can the Yankees expect from Jason this year?

This season in the minors will be important for Domínguez, playing it complete is key in his development. Regardless of his numbers, talent evaluators will be looking to see how his discipline and pitching selection improve, while the Yankees hope he maintains his health and makes the necessary improvements to have him in the near future as the starting center fielder with the striped uniform and hope that this Dominican baseball phenomenon can become one of the best players on the team, as many of us hope it will.