What is the worst seat on an airplane?

If you travel in economy class, you know that you will not fly in the most comfortable way, but there are worse seats than others.

Most people, when traveling by plane, prefer a seat next to a window, in order to have a pleasant experience, but not everyone loves to see the clouds while flying. Truth be told, a seat on a commercial flight could become a real toss-up. But What is the worst seat to travel on a plane?

Perhaps, if you fly economy class, your immediate response might be: “All of them”. And it is that as airlines continually install more seats on their planesin an effort to maximize profits, customers go ever tighter.

If you’re not traveling in Business Class, you know that seat space is very limited: knees get tight, elbows get in the way, and reclining the seat even could get you into trouble with the person behind you.

But in this uncomfortable scenario, some seats really are worse than others. For example, the unlucky travelers in the back of the ship are likely to have a very uncomfortable ride.

Fly without a window? Doesn’t sound very exciting. (Photo: Shante/Pexels)

Why are the back seats of an airplane the worst?

Some experts point out that in the last row, seats do not recline fully (if they recline). Also, there is a high possibility that you won’t even have a window, which means you can’t look at the clouds as you ponder during your journey. But that is not all.

In the back of the plane, you will almost certainly be near a bathroom.. That means a line of frantic people will line up next to you. Then you will be subject to the constant sounds of the toilet and the accompanying odors.

On most planes, the galley is located in the rear. That means you’ll be dealing with flight attendants hanging around, chatting, and often heating up various varieties of airplane snacks, the scents of which can mix with bathroom odors.

In the back you will have to face several challenges. (Photo: Sergey Zhumaev/Pexels)

If that’s not enough, turbulence often feels more violent at the rear of the plane.

What if you have to make a tight connection once you’ve landed? You may need to ask the flight attendants to escort you quickly to the front of the plane, or you will lose vital minutes, since naturally those in the back will be the last to leave.

If we put all this together, probably the back seats are the worst to travel on a plane.

Of course, airline executives already know which seats are best and can charge additional fees for seat selection. Sometimes airlines will even disguise the fact that you’re paying for preferred seats unless you opt out, which means you have to be very careful when booking your ticket.

Good news: back seats are “safer”

Comfort is one thing, safety is another. Some research shows that in plane crashes, rear seats tend to offer the best chance of survival.

Before you rush to reserve that back seat, though, be aware that some experts dispute those findings. But one fact is indisputable: booking direct flights minimizes the number of times you’ll take off and land, and those are the times when most accidents happen.

