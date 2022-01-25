What New York City Delivery Drivers Need to Know About New Protection Laws | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

jonathan: after yearsdemanding a better dealemployment, a newpackage of laws forguarantee better conditionsof work for employees whoThey deliver homes.we talked with claudiairizarry, a reporterdiary that has been closely followedthis story.claudia, thanks for being withus.today is a great day forhundreds of deliverers who havebeen fighting for betterworking conditions andsalary.tell us how they will change theirlives from today.>> can use the bathroom of therestaurant where are youpicking up a food order.the applications arerequired to issue reportsjournals of the payment they havereceived the deliverists,including the coset of thetips unto does not meanget paid daily.they can receive weekly master.jonathan: what agency is theresponsible for respecting that?>> the defense productof the consumer.delivery men met withpeople in your departmentmore than two hours explaining thereality of daily work andgiving recommendations on howlitigate and manage these newlaws.jonathan: will have repercussionsfor offenders?allow you to use the bathroomthe fines increasing with eachextraction against the law.this new law for the samedeliverists?>> the companions arehappy yesterday there was onecelebration in times square.for this fight that finally
