What We Know About Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora – NBC New York

NEW YORK — Two NYPD officers, Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, died after a shooting during a domestic violence call in Harlem Friday night, and NYPD leaders New York City implores that the entire city should mourn their deaths.

Rivera died Friday night, shortly after the shooting; Mora held out until Tuesday before finally succumbing to his injuries. Funeral services are expected starting this week at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

Jason Rivera





Rivera was assigned to the 32nd Precinct, located on the same block as the shooting, which took place at 119 West 135th Street, less than a quarter-mile away.

Rivera’s body was transported from the hospital Friday night to the medical examiner’s office, escorted by a long line of police vehicles. Fellow officers lined the streets to say goodbye to his fallen comrade.

The New York Police and Fire Widows and Children’s Benefit Fund, also known as Answer the Call, said it would provide his widow with $25,000 immediately and raise funds to continue providing her with that annual stipend for life.

While at the Police Academy, Rivera wrote a letter to his commanding officer outlining why he became a police officer. Our sister network, News 4 New York obtained a copy of that letter. Here is the translation of the letter he wrote:

When I applied to become a police officer, I knew this was the career for me. I would be the first person in my family to become a police officer. Coming from an immigrant family, I will be the first to say that I am a member of the NYPD, the largest police force in the world. Growing up in New York City, I realized that my role as a police officer would be impactful in this chaotic city of approximately 10 million people. I know that something as small as helping a tourist with directions, or helping a couple solve a problem will put a smile on someone’s face.

Growing up in Inwood, Manhattan, the relationship between the police and the community was not very good. I remember one day when I witnessed my brother being stopped and searched. I wonder why they stop us if we are in a taxi. He was too young to know that during that time, the NYPD stopped people at a higher rate. My perspective on the police and the way they practiceian his duty really bothered me. As time went on, I saw that the NYPD was trying very hard to change the relationship between them and the community. That was when I realized that I wanted to be part of the men in blue; improve the relationship between the community and the police.

WILBERT MORA





Mora was also assigned to the 32nd Precinct, based on the same block as the shooting.

There were erroneous reports on Friday night that he too had died, although his condition was described as critical throughout.

His family was by his side at Harlem Hospital, where he was rushed after the shooting. He was later transferred to New York University Langone Medical Center.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called him a “thrice hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation.”