WhatsApp and couples

How much is the use of WhatsApp affecting the couple’s relationship? When we talk about Digital Wellbeing, we must necessarily get closer and observe how the use of technology is affecting relationships. Today I would like to share with you some scientific findings on the use of messaging applications such as WhatsApp and relationships, specifically relationships.

Some situations in particular caught the attention of scientists and thus analyze how communication through digital media was being affected. A simple example shows how emotional problems can be created when sending a message without receiving an immediate response, since it is possible to see the two pimps in blue, because it is common to hear the phrase “he left me on seen”. Today it is also common for couples to end their relationship with a simple WhatsApp message without sitting down for a moment to “show their faces” and talk about the inconveniences. Could it be that digital media is making people lose respect or courage? Messages in which the text is interpreted in a particular tone, which makes communication a battle when it was not before. Groups of WhatsApp friends where photos and information are shared that they would not share with the couple, generate for them a feeling of anxiety due to displacement or Fomo (Fear of mission Out), which includes not being aware of something that is happening, syndrome that social media has brought about.

McDaniel and Coyne conducted a study in 2016, which introduced a very interesting term called “Technoference” which encompasses all those interruptions and distractions of technology that can negatively impact the relationship between people, including the couple, producing an impact in their relational and personal well-being.

The following evidence is found within the existing information to carry out the study. First, the increase in the use of technology in families in the United States, where 65% have access to the internet, 91% of people have a mobile phone, 61% have a computer, 50% of parents have a tablet , 72% have a networking profile. Second, the use of technology brings conflicts between couples. Third, although there is a percentage of couples who say that technology can have advantages, such as being able to talk during the day or call each other when there are times of stress, there are more couples who feel that the use of technology brings negative effects to the relationship, since there is an internal struggle that does not allow them to disconnect from their devices.

Additionally, the use of technology generates an emotional attachment, since in it they find recognition or gratification, in the sense that they received messages, it is an extension of their personality and gives social status and is multifunctional. This means that it is not possible to achieve intimacy between the couple, causing the state of “together alone” (alone together) when trying to multitask, be with the couple and be at the same time answering emails.

In this sense, it is necessary to carry out a self-assessment as a couple to identify those internal and external factors that are generating this rupture in it and that therefore affect communication and the relationship, so that some digital limits can be established with the in order to improve the couple’s relationship and, as a positive consequence, the relationship with the whole family.