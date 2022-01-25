Who are the seven candidates to occupy the presidency of the University of Puerto Rico?

Seven candidates will be evaluated to occupy the presidency of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), the Search and Consultation Committee of the Governing Board of the country’s university system announced this Monday afternoon.

The files of the applicants will be sent in February to the Academic Senates of the 11 campuses and units of the UPR for their evaluations and recommendations.

The group of applicants is made up of: Carlos A. Andujar, rector of the Arecibo unit; Emilio Arsuaga, engineer and external candidate for the UPR community; Dipak K. Banerjee, professor of Biochemistry at the Medical Sciences Campus; Ubaldo M. Cordova, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Research; Luis A. Ferrao, rector of the Río Piedras Campus; Nicholas Linares, faculty member of the Speech Pathology Program at the Medical Sciences Campus; Y alexandra medina, program director of the National Science Foundation.

The evaluation group is now preparing to validate the information presented by the applicants with the corresponding departments and institutions to ensure that they meet the required criteria. The files of those who comply will be referred to the Academic Senates, who must receive them on or before February 17.

These university bodies must present their analyzes and recommendations during the month of March.

For his part, the president of the Search and Consultation Committee, Alexander Camporreale, assured that “they are committed” to the process being “broad and allowing the community’s feelings to be taken into consideration” through the work of the Academic Senates.

“We are confident that we will soon be able to count on a permanent president who can lead the transformative process in which the University of Puerto Rico finds itself”Camporreale expressed in written statements to the press.

The period for those interested in aspiring to the presidency of the UPR to make their aspirations official closed last Monday, January 17, with nine candidates.

However, the Committee waited until today to notify the community of the official list of candidates in order to give them the opportunity to receive documents via certified mail.

The two names that did not appear on the final list were that of the rector of the Mayagüez University Campus (RUM), Agustin Rullan Toro; and that of the Dean of Academic Affairs of Mayagüez, Betsy Morales Caro.

The president of the General Council of Students of the Río Piedras campus, Fabiana Marina, he expressed to The new day last week that the names of the candidates that had come out were not up to the job.

“The names that have been received, ultimately, do not meet the expectations of a capable and committed president. Many have allegations of corruption and strong ties to major political parties as their cover letter. This tells us a lot, particularly that their work plans are not aligned with an open, affordable and quality UPR”said the student leader.