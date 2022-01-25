Who is the Dean of Medicine at the University of Navarra?

Marta Ferrer, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra.

The rector of the University of Navarra, María Iraburu, has appointed Dr. Marta Ferrer Puga new dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra. He replaces Secundino Fernández González, who has become vice-rector for Academic Planning at the same university.

The new dean, a native of Barcelona, ​​is a professor of Medicine at the University of Navarra and director of the Clinic’s Department of Allergology. She has been the medical care director of the Clinic from 2019 to date. She graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Zaragoza, she is doctor and specialist in Allergology by the University Clinic of Navarra. She was Vice Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Navarra between 2005 and 2012.

He did his postdoctoral training at the State University of New York and later worked as a Research Associate at the Medical University of South Carolina. She is a member of the Board of the Spanish Society of Allergology, Allergy Associate Editor. Group coordinator of the Results-Oriented Cooperative Research Network in Health (Ricors). Fellow and member of the Dermatology Section of the American Academy of Allergy (Aaaai). Member of the Skin Committee of the European Academy of Allergy (Eaaci). Scholar of the Harvard Macy Institute of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Harvard. External Examiner of Imperial College in London.

His professional career highlights his research on urticaria and angioedema, as well as research on new pharmaceutical forms (nanoparticles) for immunotherapy. Principal Investigator of 23 competitive projects of research, has informed the University of Navarra.

On the other hand, it has dedicated itself to starting up the Medical Education Unit, introducing new teaching methodologies and the Integrated Curriculum. Is author of more than 150 publicationstwo international patents, 17 book chapters and a patient disclosure book.