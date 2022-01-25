Why keeping Bluetooth activated on the cell phone is dangerous

Although this technology was very innovative at the time, now it seems like just another cell phone instrument. that allows interconnecting several devices and even exchanging information.

(See also: These Android phones have problems with QR codes and put more than one to suffer)

Over the years the versions have been improved so that it is increasingly safer, uses less battery and is more stable; however, points out the specialized portal Redes Zone, It is still a risk to have Bluetooth activated on the cell phone.

Why is it dangerous to keep Bluetooth on on your cell phone?

When Bluetooth is left on, even if it is not being used directly, this it works in the background, which can cause unscrupulous people to steal data.

(See also: Easy trick in WhatsApp to hide the name, ideal for those who love privacy)

And it is that, although another device is not linked to the one that has Bluetooth on, there is an interface that is periodically sending information to others, explains the portal. This is known as the Universally Unique Identifier (UUID).

Read Also













An attack known as ‘Man in the middle’ can also be presented, which consists of a device stands between the information being sent between two others; that third party can read and even modify the data, says Redes Zone.

In addition to improving security, keeping Bluetooth disabled on cell phones saves the phone’s battery.