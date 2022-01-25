Why public digital currencies are the biggest threat to private property

“We tend to create an equivalence with cash, but there is a huge difference. For example, we do not know who is using a 100 US dollar bill today or a 100 Mexican peso bill today. The key difference with central bank digital currencies is that central banks will have complete control over the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liabilities; and that we will also have the technology to enforce it. Those two aspects are extremely important and they are the ones that mark the enormous differences with what is real money.” Agustín Carstens, CEO of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS). October 2020. Cross Border Payment – A vision for the future

Let’s start from the base that we talk about government digital currencies, because there are digital currencies, without adjectives; and to talk about digital currencies you have to think about bitcoinwhich was the first digital currency to achieve that status by combining multiple technologies.

In other words, we must not lose this perspective in any analysis we make of government digital currencies because it distracts us from the problem that Satoshi Nakamoto masterfully addressed and solved, which was none other than the creation of a decentralized digital currency that did not have to depend on any third party for its operation (p2p).

This fact should be the first wake-up call for anyone who wants to understand what central bank digital currencies mean: first of all, a copy of an original, but a bad copy, a copycat, a substitute, because it does not inherit any of the attributes that make Bitcoin a prodigy in the history of Humanity.

It is not a natural evolution of money, it is the arrival of absolute control of private property

The introduction of government digital currencies will enable one of the characteristics that digital currencies bring, such as the programmability of money.

A programmable money allows conferring special characteristics to money according to its recipient, space, or time; for example, it would allow incentivizing behaviors based on monetary rewards (if you use “green energy” your money is worth 0.01% more) or, if necessary, directly buying behaviors (we give you money if you buy recycled items) because money changes depending on those variables defined by the system administrator.

Public digital currencies will favor all kinds of social engineering measures with the political excuse of the moment

For this reason, the analysis of the digital euro, far from being seen from a commercial scale, not even from the point of view of the financial system, but must be analyzed from a cultural scalefrom the principles and values ​​on which a society is based.

The introduction of a government digital currency means having normalized as a society that an elite, understood as a group of people who govern the governed, dictate the rules that will govern the whole of society, not from a legal framework point of view, but from micromanage last behavior relying more and more on artificial intelligence tools.

The wealth that a person treasures, whose is it ultimately?

But the question that everyone has to answer before considering talking about a digital euro lies in our culture and values that a society has existed since time immemorial.

What is above, the individual right or the collective right on the private property hoarded by each one?

Let’s put it in another more graphic way; what a family saved thanks to the sacrifice of all its members by not going on vacation, not going out more than necessary, always buying a lower quality product over a superior one to be cautious and save for tomorrow, that effort Is it above or below what the European officials of the European Central Bank decide based on their economic calculation?

Some may refer to the Spanish Constitution in its article 128, which defines that all the wealth of the country in its different forms and whatever its ownership is subordinated to the general interest.

Public digital currencies will have the tools to micro-segment the population and redistribute wealth according to their beliefs and understandings

Of course, when the constituents thought of this, they were thinking of how to guarantee the State the legitimacy to carry out expropriations like that of a farm for a highway to pass through. And to carry out this entire system there are multiple procedures that must be carried out because they are intrinsically physical.

The problem is that digital currencies can be easily managed with tools and that thanks to their traceability, favor all kinds of social engineering measures with the political excuse of the moment.

The digital euro as a new tax tool

Today, we producers and generators of wealth in the private sector see ourselves continually restricted in our generation of wealth by the existence of more and more taxes.

Any company, ultimate generator of wealth in the capitalist system, faces increasing direct and indirect costs that have nothing to do with their business negotiation or calculation capacity, but are given to them by external agents, in this case the State.

VAT or taxes on electricity or work are already, per se, obstacles to the creation of that wealth. When the ruler understands that it is necessary to increase revenue, he normally raises the tax brackets as a form of raise state tax revenue.

When the tax increase occurs, the producer of wealth must generate higher income, reduce costs or assume a lower profit when not losses, for an external cost that has nothing to do with its management.

The introduction of a digital euro will empower system administrators with a new tax tool since will have the tools to micro-segment the population and redistribute wealth according to their beliefs and understandings.

If we already have Treasury inspectors promoting measures to prevent Youtubers from having freedom of movement and going where they want, what policies could we think they will consider carrying out having the ability to program money based on multiple variables? Would they propose the mandatory payment of taxes, not to the youtuber that they cannot persecute, but to the user that they can identify?

They will do it with the excuse of artificial intelligence

Madrid, January 2029. The arrival of a cold wave throughout Europe causes energy prices to increase fivefold. The European Commission declares a Regional Emergency and decides that all European citizens have to make an individual contribution to those with fewer resources. This contribution is defined based on variables such as the % of purchases made locally or the use of contaminants in your daily life, since those are the ones that have contributed, as is continuously dictated by the still existing mass media, the that have caused the increase in the price of energy.

Having more and more data in a digital euro context allows unprecedented traceability of human behavior and with it the extraction of information from everywhere about how we relate economically.

This information is what generates knowledge of the type: “Córdoba workers spend 80% of their disposable income in 20% of companies in the first 13 days of the month”.

These transactions will be analyzed by all kinds of artificial intelligence systems that would offer predictions based on the analyzed data and in response to the question raised by the politician on how to reduce inequality between companies, the system would offer “that with a % probability, offering an extra to consume in other spaces than those, the difference between companies would be shortened by 1% .”

In other words, society has more and more artificial intelligence agents than offer answers to questions that arise based on the accumulated data, the extracted information and the generated knowledge.

The decision maker will always be able to know what questions to ask so that an artificial intelligence system indicates the desired answer and with it the delegation of the decision to an artificial agent: “I was not the one who made the decision”

It’s no joke about government digital currencies

If there is something that the Pandemic has taught us, it is that if there had been electronic locks deployed in each of the Spanish homes, the expert committees would not have hesitated for a moment to decree the mandatory closure of these based on multiple variables (health district, infections per inhabitant, incidence of COVID in the ICU, etc.)

If we know what we are living with that would be plausible, what can we expect from a world where the ruling class was given the tools so that they could micromanage any of the transactions we carry out?

Some of these reflections are what any ordinary citizen, and especially political parties, should do before delving into any aspect of the digital euro. It is not about the technique, but about the fact that all the wealth generated cooperatively by thousands of economic agents in the market making decisions is controlled, and being able to be reversed, by an elite of rulers.

It is not about efficiency, but about the freedom of the person to treasure their effort and work in capital that allows them to increase thanks to their investments. It is not about fighting against those who have less, but about social engineering at the service of the ruling elite to fulfill your wishes at the expense of our little daily efforts.

The digital euro, like any other government digital currency, means the end of private property per se of the individual. It offers the tools so that deactivating the property of people is as simple as programming the money of a group of individuals and always being able to excuse the artificial intelligence tools that will be the ones that suggest that behavior.

They will cover it with the common good, with the redistribution of wealth, with the fight against fraud when not with efficiency, when what it really hides it is a tool of absolute control over the rules and regulations that will determine its use.

For this reason and as Agustín Carstens, the director of the BIS and with whom we began this article, said, and which is now worth remembering as a climax:

The key difference (of current money) with the digital currencies of the central banks is that they will have absolute control over the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of the central bank’s liability; and that we will also have the technology to enforce it.