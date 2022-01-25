Why web 3.0 is more secure and private

Why improve privacy ? The most important point is that it will eliminate the centralization of data in third parties. The users themselves are going to be able to create content or establish communications without that information first passing through a third party that can control it. The blockchain plays a fundamental role here.

But web 3.0 is based on technologies like blockchain , something that will decentralize the Internet and give users more power. In this way, instead of entrusting our data to large companies and depending heavily on them, a simple user will be able to create content, tools and make a more decentralized use of the Internet.

Web 3.0 is what is called the evolution of a Internet with greater interaction between users . The goal is to be able to create more accessible content, through different applications beyond the browser. But beyond the improvements it can bring, the question of privacy and security arises.

There will also be greater transparency. Users are going to be able to see the blockchain records and how those applications that we use are going to use our data. Everything will be more accessible. This is something that breaks with what we can obtain today, since we do not really know how the websites or platforms that we use are going to collect, store and use that information.

Keep in mind that web 3.0 is going to distribute data decentrally. This will reduce the risk that a mismanagement of a company in which we have our data can lead to leaks and problems with privacy.

Security, another improved factor

But beyond privacy, we must also mention how web 3.0 is going to improve security. It can make it much more difficult for hackers to break into a network to steal data or carry out cyberattacks against users.

The fact that the risk of data breaches It also makes hackers less likely to use it to sneak malware, carry out phishing attacks, and any other method of stealing passwords or infecting victims’ computers.

Will web 3.0 really bring an improvement in privacy and security? Only time will tell. For now, what users can do is preserve privacy and security when browsing, have good security programs and keep everything up to date to prevent the entry of viruses and other threats.