Wife of South Korean Presidential Candidate Threatens to Jail Critical Journalists

The wife of a candidate for the presidential elections in South Korea threatened to have “all journalists jailed” who are critical of her husband if he comes to power, causing a second scandal in less than a week in the party on Monday. your spouse.

“If I get to the Blue House (president’s residence and office), I will have them all put in prison,” Kim Keon-hee, consort of conservative Power to the people (PPP) party candidate Yoon Sukyeol, told a reporter. who recorded his comments, made public last week after a legal battle.

In the recordings, she states that critical media outlets are likely to be prosecuted under her husband’s administration. “The police will charge them, whether we order it or not,” he said.

This is the second scandal involving Yoon Suk-yeol in less than a week.

The first broke out on January 18, when the PPP distanced itself from other comments by Kim Keon-hee herself, in which she defends Ahn Hee-jung, a former presidential candidate who has been in prison for three and a half years for having repeatedly raped his secretary.

Despite the efforts of the PPP to prevent these comments from being revealed, the justice decided that since it is a potential first lady, “they must be submitted to the interest and analysis of the public.”