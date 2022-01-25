William Levy: the day Jennifer Lopez fell in love | Music video I’m Into You | Woman aroma coffee | Netflix soap operas | COLOMBIA

William Levy is one of the most famous Hispanic actors of the moment. The interpreter of Cuban origin is the heartthrob of “Woman-fragranced coffee”, Colombian telenovela where she shares leading roles with Laura Londoño and Carmen Villalobos. His character has fallen in love with the public for his talent and great physical attractiveness.

Since it arrived on Netflix, on December 29, 2021, “Café con aroma de mujer” has been in the Top 10 of the most viewed content in several countries, including some from Latin America and also Spain. The telenovela has been well received by the public and has good reviews.

But without any doubt, William Levy He has stolen all eyes. The actor plays Sebastián Vallejo in the story, a character who falls in love with Gaviota. His poise, gallantry and great physical attractiveness have made the Cuban one of the most sought-after leading men in the artistic world. He even conquered the singer Jennifer Lopez.

THE TIME WILLIAM LEVY CONQUERED JENNIFER LOPEZ

It was in the year 2011 when William Levy met the famous singer Jennifer Lopez. The popularity of the Cuban made the Bronx diva notice him and look for him to be the male lead in her video: “I’m into you.”

In the images, Jennifer López can be seen in the arms of William Levy while together they enjoy a sunset on the paradisiacal Xcacel beach in the Riviera Maya.

The images of Jennifer López and William Levy quickly went viral on social networks. Even at that time there were rumors of a possible romance between them due to the great chemistry they projected.

Days after the shooting of the video, William Levy assured that he felt comfortable with JLo. “It was very nice. I felt very comfortable. Jennifer is a very sincere and fun person, ”said the actor and model through a press release.

He added: “The truth is that I had a lot of fun. It was wonderful to see how such a great person can be so simple at the same time, as well as being really funny.”

It should be noted that the video for “I’m into you” was recorded in the state of Yucatán and premiered on May 2, 2011 on the NBC Today Show morning show.

In this production, Jennifer Lopez shares credits with Lil Wayne. So far, the video exceeds 298 million views on YouTube.