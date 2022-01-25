Windows 10 and 11 licenses: which one to buy in 2022

Obtaining a Microsoft operating system key is very simple, we will tell you which one is best for you to use.

In this guide we will teach you how to get a windows 10 and 11 licenseyou will know the price of each version, the type of versions that you can find on the market and you will know first-hand which version or type of license suits you. On the other hand, you will know where to buy a windows license and the dangers involved in obtaining it in one or another place on the network.

Windows is installed on about 90% of the computers on the entire planet. Therefore, it is not surprising to think that 9 out of 10 users who arrive here already have a version of the Microsoft system or want to upgrade to a higher version. That is why we want you to know everything about Windows licenses before getting one of them or updating the one you already have today.

What type of Windows licenses can we find

at the time of buy a Windows 10 and 11 license We must take into account if we can install them on one or several different computers, if we are going to use several devices simultaneously with that license or if we have the budget to spend one or another amount of money to get a license. In that sense, we have 3 types of licenses available:

OEM licenses : they are usually the cheapest to get, and are intended for the use of a single device . They can only be installed on one device. Beware of these OEMs, because they could have been obtained by unorthodox methods.

: they are usually the cheapest to get, and are intended for the . They can only be installed on one device. Beware of these OEMs, because they could have been obtained by unorthodox methods. Retail Licenses : They are priced similar to the OEM ones, but these usually come on an optical drive such as a DVD or on a USB . They can be installed on multiple teams but only one of them can be used at the same time, not being able to use two or more devices with the same license.

: They are priced similar to the OEM ones, but these usually come . They can be installed but only one of them can be used at the same time, not being able to use two or more devices with the same license. GVLK licenses: this time, we can use this license on multiple computers simultaneously. They are intended more for the business environment, in which using an OEM or Retail license does not pay off for any company that manages dozens of computers. We can even install Windows 10 on a Mac computer.

What editions of Windows you can buy

Depending on the scope and the equipment in which you are going to use Windows, Microsoft has different editions. All of them with subtle differences between each one. It is true that, at a more professional level, it is difficult to distinguish them from each other. For example, it is easy to see the differences between Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro, since they are two editions designed for totally different audiences.

Windows 10/11 Home : version intended for domestic use, generally for individuals. more than meets the basic needs of any user. It supports up to 128 GB of RAM memory in its 64-bit version.

: version intended for domestic use, generally for individuals. more than meets the of any user. It supports up to 128 GB of RAM memory in its 64-bit version. Windows 10/11 Pro : This version is the same as the Home version, but with an increase in the use of RAM up to 2 TB (in the 64-bit version). This represents a substantial improvement for the use of the corporate network system in small and medium enterprises.

: This version is the same as the Home version, but with an increase in the use of RAM up to 2 TB (in the 64-bit version). This represents a substantial improvement for the use of the in small and medium enterprises. Windows 10/11Enterprise : The features of the previous two versions are included in this one. It is intended for a great deployment of networks and an increase in the number of hosts. It allows a maximum of 2 TB of RAM in its 64-bit version.

: The features of the previous two versions are included in this one. It is intended for a and an increase in the number of hosts. It allows a maximum of 2 TB of RAM in its 64-bit version. Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB and LTSC : version intended for companies that require a higher stability and fewer updates annually (only every 2 or 3 years). It includes neither Cortana, nor Edge nor modern-apps in its entrails. They offer a full 10 years of security updates. It is usually more stable for a longer time.

: version intended for companies that require a annually (only every 2 or 3 years). It includes neither Cortana, nor Edge nor modern-apps in its entrails. They offer a full 10 years of security updates. It is usually more stable for a longer time. Windows 10/11 Education : This version is intended for the educational field, to educational institutions . It is designed for those tasks that are usually given in the classroom and that give students restricted access to certain functions. The maximum supported RAM is 2TB.

: This version is intended for the educational field, to . It is designed for those tasks that are usually given in the classroom and that give students restricted access to certain functions. The maximum supported RAM is 2TB. Windows 10/11 ProEducation : This is a special edition for schools. It will be possible disable Cortana , as well as system tips and suggestions. 2 TB will be the limit of RAM memory that it supports.

: This is a special edition for schools. It will be possible , as well as system tips and suggestions. 2 TB will be the limit of RAM memory that it supports. Windows 11 Mixed Reality : It was previously known as Windows Holographic. This is a virtual reality platform that included Windows 10, but now makes up a complete system. It is destined to virtual reality compatible screens mounted on glasses of this format. Different mixed reality applications can be run to achieve an immersive holographic experience.

: It was previously known as Windows Holographic. This is a virtual reality platform that included Windows 10, but now makes up a complete system. It is destined to mounted on glasses of this format. Different mixed reality applications can be run to achieve an immersive holographic experience. S-versions: We can also find that some laptops come with Windows 10 S, a more secure system that prevents users from downloading malware. This has been fixed by only allowing the Windows 10 S owner download apps from the Microsoft Store. This more secure and controlled version can be found in Home, Pro, Enterprise and Education editions.

Price of a Windows 10 and 11 license

The price of a Windows 10 and 11 license varies depending on the edition. While is true that the prices of the different versions of Windows have been descending in time since Windows XP, many people and companies continue to prefer to get different versions of the Redmond operating system by some somewhat cheaper ways.

Windows license prices depend on the place where we buy them We can start with the official prices of the Microsoft website and go down to the prices offered by another series of online stores, depending, of course, on the version and edition that we buy.

As for the versions of Windows 10, we move in a fork from the 145 euros for the Home version, going through 259 euros for Windows 10 Pro, up to 439 euros for the Enterprise version for companies. With those prices we would already have the update for free to its homonymous version in Windows 11. However, if your device, due to specifications, is not compatible with the latest version, you will have to get an original license that can reach prices similar to those of the tenth version.

Where to buy a Windows 10 and 11 license

To find out where to get a Windows 10 or 11 license, the first option we recommend is the Microsoft website, and that is that you will have all guarantees that the license is original, even if you pay more for it than on other websites, and you will have the support of Microsoft at all times. However, there are many other websites that sell OEM versions (for a single device) or versions of dubious origin and whose prices are more than succulent.

Buy Windows on the Microsoft website

Get an official license on the Microsoft website is the simplest thing you can do. With this you will avoid any problem that the supplier on duty, the store where you buy it or the service of after sales service that they have With the manufacturer/developer itself you will have no problems of any kind.

Buy Windows 10 : to buy a Windows 10 license you must go to its website and choose if you want Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro. The next step is to add one of the two to the basket by choosing the version you want, if in direct download or USB format . If you have a company and need the version of Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, the procedure is similar.

: to buy a Windows 10 license you must go to its website and choose if you want Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro. The next step is to add one of the two to the basket by choosing the version you want, if in . If you have a company and need the version of Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, the procedure is similar. Buy Windows 11: Currently we cannot license Windows 11 individually, we can only update for free our device with Windows 10 to the latest version of the Microsoft system, as long as it is compatible with the Microsoft tool, a similar one that is in Windows 10 that determines the score of your computer. If it’s not supported, we still have to wait for Windows 11 licenses to be sold individually in OEM, Retail, and GVLK versions. Check the minimum requirements of Windows 11 before anything else. If, on the other hand, you want to return from Windows 11 to Windows 10 as well Will you be able to do it.

Buy Windows cheaper

It’s also not about where you buy your Windows license, but rather the type of license and the number of devices this version is intended for. We are referring to OEM-type licenses, a type of license that has been designed to be installed on a single computer and that the seller has achieved in one way or another.

This makes OEM licenses much cheaper than original. However, original licenses, as a general rule, can only be installed on a single machine, whether they are OEM or Retail. If you want a version to install on multiple devices, you will have to go to the Pro and Enterprise.

Windows free is it possible?

As of today, the only way to get a free Windows 10 or 11 license is to upgrade your computer from a previous version, as long as your computer is compatible. That is, if you want windows 10 free, you must have Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 and that your computer meets the necessary technical characteristics according to Microsoft to run its tenth version. The same goes for Windows 11, which you can download for free if you have Windows 10 previously installed and your computer is compatible with version 11.

If they tell you that there are other methods to get windows freeWe categorically do not recommend them. We have tried them and they work, but they usually give update errors over time, sometimes preventing you from being able to advance the version or creating driver incompatibilities of your components at a given time.

Which Windows license to buy in 2022

Nowadays, we do not recommend upgrading your computer to Windows 11. It is a system that, although it is very well worked out and has improved certain aspects, we must wait a few more months for it to be a much more established system. Still windows 10 computers for salethe time will come to try Windows 11 when the vast majority of laptops and desktops already have this base version pre-installed.

Anyway, if you have Windows 10 on a system that supports the latest version, you can try a few days/weeks with Windows 11, and if you are not convinced to go back to the previous version until further notice. As easy as downloading the Windows 10 ISO image and having it ready to return to it from scratch. Make a previous backup to the upgrade to Windows 11 to restore everything to its current state just in case.

How to know what version of Windows I have installed

To know what version do we have installed Currently, we just have to go to the system options. To do this, right click on the start button, then go to System and there you will see below the version you have today, as well as the installation date and the last version of the update implemented.

Another way to see it is by pressing the key Windows + R simultaneously and type in the search box ‘winner’ (without quotation marks). A new pop-up window will appear with the current version installed.

Once you know what version of Windows you have on your computer, all you have to do is review editions and types of licenses that you can obtain and go for one of them. It’s easy to update your Windows and it’s easier to have an official license.

