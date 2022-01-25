Xiaomi MIX 5, will it be the best smartphone of 2022?

A leak has just given name and shape to one of the most spectacular mobiles of the year. Xiaomi could have in hand to launch the best smartphone of 2022 under the name Xiaomi MIX 5 Pro. We already know the first render of his design and some of the characteristics that could make it the best device of the year. Not only would I have the hardware more advanced, it would also include some very interesting technologies.

A true ALL screen without notch or holes

One of the most spectacular things Xiaomi MIX 5 Pro It would be your design. Lets Go Digital has published a render based on the sketches and leaks obtained so far. This design shows a screen with rounded corners and without any kind of notch or hole.

The front camera would be under the screen and would have a resolution of 48MP. We do not know the technology that Xiaomi is implementing to make this a reality and if too much quality will have to be sacrificed to improve the design.

The leaks speak of a screen with a 6.73 inch size slightly curved and with technology AMOLED. Probably also include a refresh rate among the 120 and 144 Hz.

The most advanced and spectacular mobile camera

When the mobile rotates 180 degrees you can see the rear camera In circular form. It is surprising for its size, for the number of sensors and also for their distribution. It is expected that this Xiaomi MIX 5 Pro have one of the sections most advanced photography From the market.

All this set of lenses and sensors would be signed by Leica, so the quality is almost assured. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has already achieved one of the best mobile cameras of 2021 thanks to brute force, something that could be repeated with some improvements in this MIX 5 Pro for 2022.

The fastest fast charge in the world

According to Lets Go Digital, another of the great advances that this Xiaomi MIX 5 Pro will have will be a 200W fast charge. This is still in the internal testing phase by Xiaomi and is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

The wireless charging of the terminal would amount to 50W, a figure that many smartphones do not even have by cable. Everything shows that this spectacular smartphone it would host several of the technologies Xiaomi is working on.

At the moment it can only be expected, since the company has not confirmed anything and everything is rumours, leaks and speculation. If it is a reality, this Xiaomi MIX 5 Pro, would probably see the light in the last quarter of 2022. Do you think it will be the best smartphone of 2022?