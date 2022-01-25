Xiaomi sinks the price of one of its star smartphones in the mid-range

The Redmi Note 10S costs 50 euros less today and is already cheaper than the lower version.

From time to time, the Xiaomi website prepares us a batch of wonderful offers like this one that we bring you today. A 128 GB Redmi Note 10S for 249.99 euros using the coupon COLD20. This supposes a drop of 50 euros with respect to the usual sale price that is 299.99 euros. It is a great price because the 64 GB capacity version costs 259.99 euros today.

On offer you have the 4 colors in which this terminal is available (Stellar Purple, Onyx Grey, Stone White and Ocean Blue). Remember that the Xiaomi website gives you a 2 years warrantythe price includes VAT and the shipping is free in a few days. It is always better to buy directly from the manufacturer due to guarantees and technical service, but you should know that Amazon has a very succulent price too.

Use the coupon COLD20 to discount 20 extra euros to the offer price.

Buy the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S 128 GB for 249.99 euros (RRP €299.99 )

This is one of the best mid-range phones on Android. If you are not sure which Xiaomi mobile to buy in 2022, this offer will make it quite clear to you, because is unique. Do you know that its fingerprint reader is located on the side? This terminal does not mount Qualcomm processors, instead it mounts the best of MediaTek for this price range.

We are talking about a smartphone with the power of a Helium G95 in its entrails, an octa-core built in 12nm which runs at a clock speed of 2 GHz. It is accompanied by 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB of storage internal expandable via micro SD cards. And it is that with this you should have enough arguments to get a unit.

However, if I tell you that he has a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD+ resolutiona maximum brightness of 1,100 nits, a contrast ratio of 4,500,000 to 1 and stereo speakers Hi-Res Audio your idea of ​​buying this model is accentuating, right? It is one of the few Xiaomi phones with an AMOLED screen that exists. And that’s not all, because your 5,000mAh battery with fast charging at 33W, and even reverse charging, it will give you a couple of days of use without messing up

And if you are one of those who loves to take photos or selfies, you will be surprised to know that for this low price a mobile phone with a 64 MP quad rear cameraalong with an 8 MP wide angle, a 2 MP portrait mode and a 2 MP macro lens capable of record in 4K and slow motion at 960 fps. Its front camera, located in a hole in the screen, amounts to 13 MP. In DxOMark it shows 92 points, well above many terminals in the same range.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Technology, Xiaomi

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!