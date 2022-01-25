Yanet García, the “Climate Girl”, dances to show her shapely rear with black micro lingerie

Yanet Garcia He set fire to his official social networks with the help of a daring video in which he appeared showing off his shapely rear while walking in front of the camera and performing a sensual dance that captivated his most demanding followers.

The sensual television star rose to fame for hosting the weather section of the ‘Hoy’ program, a project for which she gained popularity as the sensual “Climate Girl”, and although she decided to turn her life around to fulfill some of her dreams, she has also managed to gain an important place within social networks, where she is very proud to head the list of favorite celebrities because thanks to her charismatic personality, great body and daring images that she shares, she is able to raise the temperature.

In one of her usual images in which she appears posing with tiny lingerie that leaves very little to the imagination, the Monterrey native starred in a tremendous video in which modeled a set of black lace, transparencies and fringed lingerie, with which she stole the hearts of thousands.

The one-minute recording is also part of the previews that he continually shares and that are part of the daring exclusive content that fans who subscribe to the OnlyFans platform, which he joined in May 2021, can enjoy.

And although the clip is one of the most viewed in his image gallery, this is not the first time that he appears wearing this same set of tiny clothes, because a few weeks ago he shared the moment when he improvised a catwalk in the middle of nature to expose their infarct curves.

On that occasion, she shook her hips while playing with the threads that covered her body and made her show off her charms.

While in one more publication she showed her shapely curves through a video in which she invited her loyal fans to subscribe to the exclusive content platform, generating more than 1.5 million views, in addition to hundreds of comments in which They admired her beauty.

