130 Family and Community Medicine tutors resign from teaching in Madrid

As reported by APsemueve, so far 130 tutors of future specialists in Family and Community Medicine have decided to give up the tutoring of residents in 2022 and it is up to the Ministry to take measures to reverse the decision. Legally, tutors can waive tutoring, especially when at this time the teaching centers most likely do not meet the requirements for teaching. And he says that on Monday 24 there had been a meeting that he describes as very disappointing with those responsible for the Ministry of Health of Madrid, in which the DG of Health Care, Teaching and Research, the Manager of Primary Care, the heads of study participated of the Teaching Units and their manager and seven tutors. And it is that, as detailed, there were no proposals beyond groups of

work of tutors and residents to make teaching attractive and the Management’s already presented primary care improvement plan. All the tutors tried to make it clear that the problem of teaching was only one of the many aspects of the deep damage to primary care in Madrid and that nothing specific was asked of tutors, but rather to stop working piecework, with resources each time smaller and increasingly in demand and that it was impossible for a specialty and a job that is carried out in such poor conditions to be attractive. It was also noted that they had lots of reports, proposals, judgments that provide ideas that are never implemented. And the tutors who resigned from their tutorship assured that their decision was the result of personal honesty, as well as being thoughtful and painful because they had been teaching for many years and they like it. And that neither teaching nor primary education was possible in this way.