94% of restaurants increased food prices to pay for the increase in the minimum wage – NotiCel – The truth as it is – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

Photo: File/EFE

Restaurant owners have chosen to increase prices on their menus to correct the increase in the minimum wage to $8.50 an hour implemented in January 2022.

As revealed by a study on the macroeconomic situation of restaurants on the island, carried out by the Puerto Rico Restaurant Association (ASORE), almost two years after the start of the covid-19 pandemic, the economy on the island has not returned to previous levels, so restaurants have taken particular measures.

The main measure taken by the owners of food establishments surveyed to remedy the consequences of the pandemic and the rise in the minimum wage was to increase the prices of their products, in this case meals.

Along these lines, 94% of those surveyed by ASORE responded that they had increased prices, the most common measure to work on the situations described above. The second step that most business owners opted for was to reduce the number of hours they work for their employees.

Only 9.8% of those surveyed said they had been able to absorb the increase in the minimum wage.

In the midst of this scenario, ASORE recommended to the governor, Pedro R. Pierluisi Urrutia, and to the Legislature, in majority from the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), to “promote measures that support the recovery of the sector.” In addition, they requested a moratorium “on measures or legislation that increase the costs of doing business.”

The survey was conducted between December 29, 2021 and January 19, 2022 to 112 participants, representing 1,273 establishments.