A Dembélé-Laporta meeting, the only way to solve the problem

The next few hours will be key to solving the ‘Dembéle case’. Ousmane Dembéle wants to meet with Joan Laporta to define his situation at FC Barcelona, ​​beyond the position of Moussa Sissoko, the Frenchman’s agent. The player’s environment believes that a face-to-face is the best way to resolve the winter soap opera, considering that with six days to go before the market closes there are no formal offers for Ousmane.

The position of the club has not changed at all: Either Dembélé renews or leaves (sale or transfer) before the end of the market. Vernom’s, meanwhile, believes that renewing is the best solution, but considers Barça’s offer insufficient. The crossing between the parties will have as main objective emulate the agreement with Samuel Umtiti.

The center-back could be key in resolving the conflict, as he maintains an excellent relationship with Dembélé. In that scenario, Umtiti can convince Ousmane to renew by lowering his file, instead of ending up separated from the club until the end of the contract on June 30.

Mateu Alemany, director of the club’s Football Area was the last to try to negotiate with Sissoko. His silence ended the negotiations last week, before which Xavi Hernández​ accepted the position of the board: remove the striker from the calls to face Ahtletic Bilbao and Alavés.

The renewal depends on the economic

The Blaugrana board has done the impossible to show Ousmane that they have him. That is why they have presented the best possible offer and waited so much for the player, who also wants to continue, because he knows that the coach is counting on him. However, the economic claims of the Dembélé environment are very high and that is where the negotiations have stalled. Agreeing on a figure that satisfies the parties will be the challenge of the next rapprochements.